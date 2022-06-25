VIDEO: Grosseiro, Rodrigo Bocardi detonates a young reporter’s story live on Globo

Rodrigo Bocardianchor of Rede Globohe was rude and impolite during a live report broadcast on the news Good morning São Paulo, this Wednesday (22). the journalist criticized the article made by Adriano Barachofrom TV Tem, an affiliate of the broadcaster in Botucatu.

the young man is video reporterie, accumulates functions, as he needs to interview and operate the camera at the same timea model used by broadcasters to reduce costs, according to Metrópoles.

The agenda was about teachings of building techniques to keep the house warm and save electricity. The journalist and the interviewee talked about a house made from termite mounds.

Baracho found it difficult to perform the dual role, which made Bocardo angry. The anchor took advantage of the moment when the broadcast link went down to detonate the work of the video reporter.

“Guys, I can only apologize to you for what we saw. It’s a very bad, precarious transmissionand that will not contribute anything to you who need to heat the house, because bringing termites to the big city is really difficult”, said Bocardi.

Thaís Luquesi, journalist responsible for traffic and weather forecast, who was in the studio, tried to defend Baracho and said the heating technique shown in the article was helpful. However, it did not convince the anchor

Baracho manifests himself in the networks with the elegance that Bocardi did not have

With that, the report was recorded and shown this Thursday (23). Baracho expressed himself on social media, with the elegance and humility that the anchor did not have: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow journalists and everyone who followed the topic and sent good vibes to my work. We live a constant learning process and I will continue to deliver the best I can”, published.