Video shows moment snake bites photographer in eye

American photographer Tom White, self-styled as an “exotic reptile handler”, got a fright while recording one of his videos for Instagram, in which he has more than 21,800 followers, and ended up bitten by a snake in the eye. right.

While handling a corn snake, a species common in the southeastern US, White was surprised by the reptile’s speedy lunge, which managed to trap its upper teeth in his eyebrow and the lower teeth in the lower eyelid of his right eye.

In the video, it is possible to notice that the photographer does not show any concern or alarm. It is also possible to see the movement of the snake’s jaw, after fixing the prey, biting the skin around the photographer’s eye.

In the comments of the video, which was shared by the World of Snakes profile, which has more than 1.4 million followers, netizens say they are worried about the photographer. Some question whether he became blind. But White tried to reassure everyone.

“I’m perfectly fine. Things like panic and hesitation can potentially kill people in this field. So it’s always best to stay calm,” he replied in the comments.

The corn snake or corn snake (pantherophis guttatus) is a North American species of the Colubrinae subfamily that subdues its prey by constriction. It is found in the southeastern region of the United States.

Of a docile nature, when adults reach a length between 61 and 182 centimeters. In the wild, they usually live about 6 to 8 years, but in captivity they can live up to 23 years or more.