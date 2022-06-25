Volleyball: Alan has confirmed injury and will undergo surgery | volleyball

The men’s volleyball team had a major shortage in the League of Nations. After sustaining an injury in Friday’s victory over Iran, Alan underwent an MRI on Saturday that confirmed a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg. The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) reported that the opposite will undergo surgery and should be away from the courts for six months, being a low in Brazil also for the World Cup, which will be held in August in Poland and Slovenia.

– The MRI showed he has a virtually complete tendon injury. He will need to undergo surgery to repair the tendon, and the time for recovery is approximately six months – explained Felipe Malzac, doctor of the men’s team.

One of the top scorers of the Brazilian team in this beginning of the League of Nations, Alan will return to Brazil on Monday to start the treatment of the injury.

Alan left the court at the end of the first set. He was getting ready to serve when he felt pain in his right leg. He gave way to his brother, opposite Darlan, birthday boy of the day.

– The moment I went to serve, I felt a pain that I couldn’t identify. My first reaction was to put my foot up. Soon after I was attended and we put ice. Tomorrow (Saturday) we will take the exam to see what actually happened. Now it’s time to rest and wait. I hope everything goes well – said the opposite.

