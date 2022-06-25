Vtor Pereira equals Sylvinho’s undefeated streak at Neo Qumica Arena

Coach Vítor Pereira equaled last Wednesday the biggest unbeaten series of Corinthians at Neo Química Arena in the last five years. The 4-0 rout against Santos was his 13th consecutive game without being defeated inside Itaquera, the same mark established by Sylvinho, his predecessor.

VP took over the club in March and debuted at the stadium with a 5-0 rout over Ponte Preta, for the Campeonato Paulista. Since then, there have been another 12 matches without being defeated on the spot.

It is worth remembering that the Portuguese was not on the bench in the 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors and in the 1-1 draw with Always Ready, both for Libertadores, but he was the one who set up the team’s entire game plan.

Both sequences were nine wins and four draws, but the two thumps imposed by VP mark the difference in performance. There were 28 goals for his team against 20 for the team managed by Sylvinho. The current Timão also conceded just four goals, half of what was recorded last year.

The 13 games are the longest unbeaten streak since 2017, when Fábio Carille’s team went 22 games at home unbeaten. The longest streak belongs to Tite, with 27 games unbeaten between 2015 and 2016.

Corinthians games with Vítor Pereira at the Arena

Games played: 13

Points Achieved: 31

Use: 78%

wins: 9

Ties: 4

Losses: 0

Goals in favor: 25 (1.96 per game)

Goals against: 4 (0.30 per game)

Sylvinho’s undefeated streak in the Arena

Games played: 13

Points Achieved: 31

Use: 78%

wins: 9

Ties: 4

Losses: 0

Goal in favor: 20 (1.58 per game)

Goals against: 8 (0.61 per game)

See more at: Retrospect of Corinthians, Neo Qumica Arena and Vtor Pereira.