“Wasn’t that what you wanted to hear?”

José Leôncio’s wife, however, will change her mind and find a lame excuse

In Pantanal, Filó will tell the truth about Tadeu's paternity, but will go back.
The siege will continue to close for Filó (Dira Paes) in wetland, Globo’s newsletter. That’s because, in the next chapters of the novel written by Bruno Luperi, Guta (Julia Dalavia) will play a hint about the paternity of Thaddeus (José Loreto) and will make the pawn very restless.

The young man will look for his mother to ask why the engineer insinuated that he might not be a Leoncio, according to information from the TV news website. “I don’t look much like you… And not like your father. Am I, mother? A Leoncio… For God’s sake, tell me the truth… Am I just a father’s son or a numso, mother? I want to know the truth“, will ask the alleged son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Cornered, the pantaneira will give in to the pressure: “If you want the truth, Tadeu… The truth is, you’re not his son! But you saved his life“. The ‘brother’ of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be perplexed by the answer, but the housewife will recalculate the route.

Well, wasn’t it what you wanted to hear? Isn’t that what everyone I heard? That you ain’t his son? That I don’t presto?“, will justify the matriarch.”Your father had lost the will to live when Dona Madalena took Joventino from here. That’s why I confessed that you were his son“, she will pour out.

Phylum will lie again and firmly end the conversation: “And do you think your mother would be able to invent such a lie? Because if I had lied, I want God to send lightning to my head! Yeah… I want lightning to strike my head“.

