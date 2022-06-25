What is Nubank’s market value?

Nubank’s market value has dropped sharply since its debut on the stock exchange. See how much fintech is worth.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

After its public offering (IPO) in December 2021, considered a success, Nubank suffered strong drops and already accumulates 60% less in market value. It is important to note that when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, fintech was worth more than Itaú – the largest bank in Latin America – and today it is below Banco do Brasil.

On June 16 this year, after six months of debuting on the stock exchange, Nubank’s share closed at US$3.31, its historic low.

Largest Brazilian banks by market value

Check out Nubank’s position among the main Brazilian banks.

Itaú – US$ 42.97 billion; Bradesco – US$ 35.78 billion; Santander – US$ 22.40 billion; Banco do Brasil – US$ 19.08 billion; Nubank – US$ 17.97 billion.

What explains the fall of Nubank?

In the global scenario, the market has been facing adversity for numerous reasons, among the main ones are the escalation of inflation and the increase in North American interest rates.

In this sense, Nubank, whose main product is the credit card, suffers from fears of an increase in default, since fintech had a large increase in credit and loan operations. According to experts, credit cards, as they offer unsecured credit, require greater caution at times like this.

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

In addition, delinquency grew more than expected during the first quarter of this year. Debts with a maturity of more than 90 days rose and reached 4.2%.

Some experts estimate that fintech delinquency is 4.7%. In other words, in the coming months, Nubank would only have room for another 0.5 percentage point of deterioration, at best.

Change in Nubank shares

To stipulate the value of a share, experts do not follow a common methodology. Each institution takes into account different data to generate the result.

In the case of Nubank, the prices of shares vary between US$ 4 and US$ 12. This would result in a market value between US$ 19 billion and US$ 56 billion, which points to a large discrepancy.

Will Nubank show a profit?

Profit calculations vary by adjustments. The “adjusted” income account does not consider expenses and tax effects in relation to share-based compensation. In this case, Nubank has already reported a profit of US$ 10.1 million in the first quarter.

However, the account without the adjustments, points to a net loss of US$ 45.1 million in the same period. According to financial institutions, the fintech should show its first unadjusted profit only in 2024.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Image: Jo Galvao / Shutterstock.com