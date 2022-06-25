What is the importance of nutrition in climacteric and menopause? – 06/24/2022

Food has a great influence on the health of the body. In the case of women, when they reach the climacteric period —transition phase from the reproductive to the non-reproductive period—, this attention becomes an important ally in relieving symptoms.

Climacteric begins around age 40 and lasts until age 65, and menopause (last menstruation) occurs during this period. At this stage, there is a progressive reduction in the production of ovarian hormones, especially estrogen and progesterone, causing physical and psychological changes that interfere with a woman’s quality of life.

These transformations start with hot flashes, irritability, insomnia, headache, change in libido, vaginal dryness, and sometimes memory changes and depression. Thus, the woman needs to look for a climacteric specialist to follow up and indicate the most appropriate treatment, in addition to adopting a richer and more balanced diet to support this therapy.

“Menopausal women have nutrient deficiencies, but this can be well evaluated, with dietary guidance from a nutrition professional”, guides Maurício Abrão, coordinator of the Gynecology department at the Hospital da Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

In addition, excess body fat is associated with a higher frequency of hot flashes, so it is essential to regulate weight with physical exercises and food care, avoiding processed/industrialized foods, sugars, bad fats (trans/saturated) , fast foods, canned goods, sausages, fried foods and salt.

These foods promote chronic inflammation in the body. “This impact on nutritional status increases the incidence of nutrition-related diseases and worsens menopausal symptoms, due to greater sensitivity to insulin and high cholesterol”, highlights nutritionist Eduardo Della Valle Munhoz.

Beware of Bones and Anemia

The importance of a more balanced diet helps women to go through the menopause period better. In this phase, they have more accelerated bone loss, and this is due to the decrease in estrogen and also to advancing age, therefore, they need to pay special attention to the intake of calcium and vitamin D, which are nutrients related to the prevention of bone weakening. “When there is a deficiency in intake, a consequence can be osteoporosis”, recalls Munhoz.

In addition, some women during this period may experience excessive bleeding during irregular menstruation, which may be iron deficient and increase the risk of anemia.

More blackberry, less heat

Some foods are still important pillars in reducing climacteric symptoms, such as hot flashes, which are very uncomfortable for women. “Blackberry is one of them, as it acts as a phyto-hormone, helping to reduce hot flashes and completing hormone replacement”, says Abram.

Munhoz also points out foods that are capable of acting as estrogen, including resveratrol, found in grapes, isoflavonoids of soy and the lignans of flaxseed, which also reduce hot flashes. He also recommends oilseeds and vegetable oils, rich in vitamin E. “Blackberry leaf tea and yam naturally help control hot flashes,” he adds.

Other foods that can also ease hot flashes are beets and watermelon, which have a vasodilating substance (nitric oxide).

Cecilia Braz Garcia, gynecologist and obstetrician, warns of reducing food triggers. “Hot flashes can be triggered by the consumption of spicy foods and avoiding them is an option,” she says.

Food and wellness

Chocolate with a high concentration of cocoa, above 70%, is rich in polyphenols and has the ability to reduce stress. “They can be part of the diet, but the amount should not be abused”, advises Munhoz.

In addition to it, in general, the Mediterranean diet brings foods that promote, in addition to more health, more well-being, reducing stress. This diet values ​​fresh and natural food such as fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil, oilseeds, grains and cereals. Milk and cheese are consumed sparingly. Red meat is rarely consumed. Sausages, canned foods and ultra-processed foods are excluded from the diet.

However, nutritionist Janaína Cavalcanti Costa de Oliveira points out that an individualized diet can bring more positive results, since there are women who may have an imbalance of the intestinal microbiota or “good” bacteria in the intestine. “Treating this intestine is the beginning of everything”, she ponders. Treatment consists of consuming the most adequate quantity and quality of fiber-rich foods and, if necessary, the use of probiotics.

“Intestinal balance is essential, even for those who opt for hormone replacement, as it can harm the action of these drugs and cause damage to health”, explains Oliveira.

Defer menopause?

The ovaries have a genetically determined lifespan for each woman, but it is known that exposure to toxins, such as smoking and an unhealthy lifestyle, can anticipate failure of ovarian function, leading to early menopause. “Therefore, maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, it is possible to use the full potency of the ovaries that are already pre-determined at birth, but it is not possible to delay menopause”, assures Garcia.

On the other hand, a study from the University of Leeds, published in May 2018 in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, associates the consumption of some foods with a delay in the onset of menopause. The researchers saw that women who ate the most fatty fish, such as salmon, sardines and tuna, had a delay of 3.3 years in permanently stopping their periods. Those who ate more sources of vitamin B6 (potatoes, beans, corn) and zinc (fish, shrimp, meat, pulses and nuts) also took a little longer for menopause.

“Nevertheless, it is still not possible to advise a change in diet capable of delaying the onset of menopause”, ponders Munhoz. Even so, the researchers manage to explain some results. For example, the consumption of legumes and omega 3 fatty acids present in fish, as they are antioxidants, can preserve menstruation for longer.

In that same study at the University of Leeds, in women who consumed pasta and refined grains above average, there was a greater propensity to reach this stage a year and a half earlier than the other participants.

According to Abram, in some cases, considering that menopause is early, it happens more often when the woman has some immune system dysfunctions or endometriosis. “Always when there is a stimulus to regular physical exercise, weight control and correct nutrition, it is possible to even postpone menopause a little, but this depends a lot on each situation”, he reinforces.

Sources: Cecilia Braz Garciagynecologist and obstetrician, specialist in endocrine gynecology at EPM/Unifesp (Escola Paulista de Medicina, Federal University of São Paulo) and currently preceptor at the climacteric outpatient clinic of the Januário Cicco Maternity School at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte); Eduardo Della Valle Munhoznutrologist, responsible for the nutrology service at CHS (Conjunto Hospitalar de Sorocaba); Janaina Cavalcanti Costa de Oliveiraspecialist in clinical nutrition, with experience in nutritional care for women and children at the Januário Cicco Maternity School at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte); Maria Angela de Souzamaster in gynecology from Unifesp and nutritionist from Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Maurício Abramgynecologist and obstetrician and coordinator of the Department of Gynecology at the Hospital da Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.