What makes CVC (CVCB3) stock fall this Friday? Find out if it’s a good time to invest

You papers gives CVC Brazil (CVCB3) are among the lowest in the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Friday (24).

At around 12:10 pm, the shares had a negative performance by 7.43%, at R$8.23. At the minimum observed, it fell by more than 8%.

For analyst Rafael Panonko, today’s drop represents a clear reason: the capital increase carried out by CVC, to reinforce the box given the unstable and challenging scenario that the tourism face.

According to Panonko, CVC bet on the capital increase to focus on growth and have a more robust cash position. The capital increase was priced at R$7.70 and moved R$402.806 million.

In the economist’s view, it is usual for the market to converge to the price that was determined in the capital increase, and this is the main reason that drives the fall.

Despite the fall, is it worth buying?

In Panonko’s view, CVC has a good dynamic in terms of products and quality in service delivery, with a good market share (market share) of the tourism market and a good operational one.

At the asset’s current price levels, the economist says he likes the paper, but believes that it may continue to fall between R$7 and R$9, as observed in the last trading session.

However, for Panonko, the shares are at an interesting level looking at the long term.

From the analyst’s perspective, in general, with high interest rates, which restrict credit, and high inflation, the purchasing power of the population is decreasing and, when it weighs on the population’s pocket, the first cut is in the area of leisure and tourism.

For this reason, paper suffers like all other companies in the segment in the short term, explains Panonko.

