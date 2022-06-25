“When you enter, you don’t leave the team anymore”; Flaco López impresses in training and drives Palmeiras fans crazy

Palmeiras fell behind in the dispute for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Last Thursday night (23), Verdão returned to Morumbi, but unlike last Monday (23), where they achieved an epic comeback, this time they ended up losing to São Paulo 1-0. Soon after the match, the players made a self-assessment of the match and understood what should be done in the return duel, which will take place at Allianz Parque, on the 14th of July. To advance, Abel Ferreira’s team will have to beat Rogério Ceni’s team by two or more goals difference. If you return the score from the first game, the decision will automatically go to penalties.

One of the lessons the team has learned is not to lose goals. The team when it didn’t scare Jandrei this Thursday (23), but when it had the opportunity, it didn’t conclude efficiently. Ron once again missed a clear chance during the 2nd stage. Even so, Leila went to the market and brought two forwards to the Portuguese coaching staff: Miguel Merentiel and Flaco López.

The duo, which together cost around R$58 million to the club’s coffers, is already training with the team. Both the Uruguayan and the Argentine can only debut on July 18, the date on which the transfer window in Brazil will reopen. And with each passing day, fans are even more excited about what players are doing in training at the Football Academy.

Merentiel, who has been training for a longer time at the club, has been receiving praise from his teammates. And in training this Friday (24), who has shown that he has a nose for goals is the 21-year-old Argentine Flaco Lopez. The former Lanús athlete from Argentina was the top scorer of the activities and excited the Palmeiras fans on the web.

“I am completely deluded by Flaco López, he will arrive scoring a goal every match”, said a fan. “If you weren’t fooled by this 36-second video by Flaco López, there’s something wrong with you”, said another member of the crowd. “Flaco López when he joins, he won’t leave the team anymore, I say without fear of making a mistaker”, concluded another Alviverde fanatic.