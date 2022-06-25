where to invest R$ 80 million prize

Mega-Sena has accumulated again and can pay this Saturday (25) an estimated prize of R$ 80 million. How much would this fortune yield per month if invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

O UOL chatted with Jhon Wine, financial educator at Dsop, who offers low-risk investment tips. The calculations consider the most recent interest and inflation.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate, that is, the Mega-Sena winner will receive a net amount of around R$80 million.

Savings earns BRL 552 thousand per month

A favorite among Brazilians, the savings account is rejected by investment experts because of its low return. Its profitability is currently 0.69% per month.

The Mega-Sena winner can have a monthly income of R$ 552 thousand in savings, if he invests the total amount of the prize.

Wine says that investors find other options for public and private bonds more attractive to their pocketbooks. In the case of Tesouro Direto, the maximum investment is limited to R$ 1 million per month per person.

Treasury Selic and CDB: R$ 640 thousand and R$ 648 thousand

Wine recalls that government bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings.

The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic —today at 13.25%—, offers a yield of 0.8% per month. Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize would guarantee passive income of R$ 640 thousand per month.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly higher yield: 0.81% per month. This investment option yields BRL 648,000 every 30 days.

Both modalities can be redeemed before the expiration date.

Treasury IPCA offers R$ 840 thousand monthly

The IPCA Treasury offers even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert. This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 11.73% in the last 12 months.

This title is more suitable for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

With a monthly yield of 1.05%, the IPCA Treasury with redemption in 2055 yields a total of R$ 840 thousand to the Mega-Sena winner every 30 days.

Wine says that the investor must respect the maturity date to redeem the money, to avoid losses caused by the volatility of asset prices.