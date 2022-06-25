where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Corinthians and Santos meet again today (25), at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic from São Paulo happens shortly after the rout applied by Timão by 4 to 0, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday (22).

where to watch

The clash between Corinthians vs Santos will be broadcast by Premiere. O UOL Score brings all the information about the match in real time.

time and place

The classic from São Paulo will be played at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The ball rolls from 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu (Bruno Méndez), Robert Renan and Fábio Santos (Bruno Melo); Roni, Cantillo and Giuliano (Renato Augusto or Matheus Araújo); Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Júnior Moraes. Technician: Victor Pereira

Saints: John, Auro, Emiliano Velázquez, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Léo Baptistão; Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fábian Bustos

embezzlement

Corinthians no longer discloses the list of related parties for the games, so the absences will be known just hours before the classic at Neo Química Arena. The right casualties are Paulinho, Gil, João Victor and Maycon, all handed over to the medical department. Striker Róger Guedes, suspended for the third yellow card, also does not play.

Santos does not have João Paulo and Vinicius Zanocelo, suspended, and Madson and Maicon, with thigh injuries.

Arbitration

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Sousa (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIfa/SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa/SP)