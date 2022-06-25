Who is William Foley, shareholder of John Textor’s company, from Botafogo, and ‘at the top’ of the richest in the world

Money calls money. John Textor gained a new strategic partner to guide Eagle Holding, a company that controls the clubs in which he owns shares – including the Botafogo: its about William P. Foley II, 77-year-old American businessman.

+ Erison says fans ‘can rest assured’ about renovation: ‘Botafogo is my home’; see the video!



According to “Forbes”, William is one of the 2,500 richest men on the planet and has a fortune valued at 1.2 billion dollars. The amount of John Textor, for example, is valued at 250 million dollars (R$ 1.3 billion).

Bill Foley – as he is known – created Fidelity National Financial in 1984. It is an insurance and securities company in the US real estate sector, marked by guarantee and closing services. The company entered the FORTUNE 500 list as one of the 500 largest companies in the North American country. The businessman is still president of the institution to this day.

Foley is also the creator of Black Knight, a data analysis and Analytics. The company created software widely used by the mortgage industry – and still used by Fidelity National Financial.

Bill’s strength is Cannae Holdings. Also created by the American businessman, the company is known for investing in and organizing a number of other companies. According to the services portal, Cannae has 15 other companies in the food and health sectors.

WILLIAM FOLEY IN SPORT

Bill is strong when it comes to managing and investing in companies, but is “new” when it comes to the world of sports. The American acquired the Vegas Golden Knights, an NHL team, the world’s top ice hockey league, for $500 million in 2016.

+ From Cavani to James: Textor seeks a star for Botafogo in the first year of the project



The franchise debuted in the league in 2017. In five seasons, the team just did not reach the playoffs (knockout phase) in the last one: was a finalist already in the first season, in 2017-18, eliminated in the first round in 2018-19, lost in the conference finals in 2019-20 and surpassed in the conference semifinals in 2020-21.

The Golden Knights play at the T-Mobile Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000 spectators. It is a multipurpose place and can be used for other sports. William Foley owns 15% of the economic stock. of the stadium.

Vegas Golden Knights (Photo: Publicity/Vegas Golden Knights)

JOHN TEXTOR AND EAGLE HOLDING

Bill Foley signed a letter of interest to invest 523 million euros (R$ 2.8 billion, at the current price) to acquire shares in Eagle Holding, a company owned by John Textor, on behalf of Cannae Holdings.

+ Newspaper puts Matheus Nascimento, from Botafogo, in the sights of Real Madrid: ‘9 for the future’



Much of this part of the recent purchase of Lyon, completed at the beginning of Lyon, Bill also wants to acquire shares in the French club and will make a credit line for that, as informed in a statement released this Friday.

– Bill is a great partner, a long history of success and experience building and managing businesses. He will be instrumental in helping our executives to expand our model, observe new opportunities, develop clubs and secondary sources of revenue, with the aim of monetizing our unique assets and creating value for our shareholders – said John Textor.

(Photo: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

Will Botafogo change ownership? Not. Alvinegro continues to have John Textor occupying the “biggest chair” of the SAF, but the businessman is expanding contacts. Bill considers the businessman as a man with a unique vision of football and trusted him with the Lyon project.

The investment in Eagle Holding is, indirectly, an investment and trust in John Textor. Between the works between Botafogo and the other three clubs he owns, it is possible that Bill may want to “increase influence” in the near future if there is a successful relationship in this first contact.

+ Partnership in Botafogo? See players without space at Lyon, John Textor’s new club



Eagle Holding holds 90% of Botafogo and will remain so, but the North American is already starting to create influence with the creation of the “worldwide network” of football. Botafogo, of course, is part of that. Waiting to see possible developments.