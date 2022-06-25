Why Doctor Strange 2 Disappointed Some Fans

After its theatrical release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) arrived in the Disney+ catalog.

The film did a great box office, grossing over $950 million worldwide.

However, not all fans were impressed with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2).

In fact, part of the public was quite disappointed with the feature film.

It is not common for a Marvel Studios production to divide opinions in this way. But to understand why, it is necessary to go back a little, taking a look at all the expectations that were created.

It’s only natural that audiences have high expectations for a new Marvel release.

However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) has become a unique case in this regard, regardless of any opinions anyone might have about the production.

There were so many rumors about the feature film that it suddenly seemed like the project would simply have one cameo after another.

This intensified even further after the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3), which brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their versions of Peter Parker.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) even had some cameos, but nothing in the rampant way that some rumors indicated.

In addition, the feature film works with the idea of ​​the multiverse in a very different way than expected.

All of this contributed to a subversion of expectations, which caused some people to feel strange.

Be that as it may, on the other hand, it’s also not fair to say that everyone was let down just because of unbridled expectations.

The feature received some criticism in terms of the script and story development, which really upset some people.

If you want to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2), it’s now available on Disney+.