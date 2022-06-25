With back pain, Safadão cancels weekend shows; check out locations

Sao Joao da Bahia
Junino samba groups play in the streets of Pelourinho
São João da Bahia is carried out by the State Government, through the Superintendence of Promotion of Tourism (Bahiatursa).
06/25/2022 at 9:30 am
Sao Joao da Bahia
Security during São João has CICC performance and facial recognition technology
The operation has been guaranteeing days of fun and tranquility in the June festivities held by the State Government.
06/25/2022 at 9:30 am
Report card
Bahia records 1,315 cases of Covid-19 and 1 more death
The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system.
06/24/2022 at 19:00
between rivers
Luan Santana did not perform in a city in the interior of Bahia due to lack of structure, says advisory
The g1 reporting team had access to the report made by the singer’s technical production; check out.
06/24/2022 at 19:00
Conceição do Jacuípe
Hooded men break into a house and steal more than 20 tourists in Conceição do Jacuípe
Case occurred in Conceição do Jacuípe. Victims were locked in the bathroom and had their belongings taken.
06/24/2022 at 19:00
San Juan in Salvador
Opening of São João in Pelourinho consolidates a space of plurality, inclusion and fun
The party held by the State Government, through Bahiatursa, is the first public street demonstration in the capital, after the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
06/24/2022 at 19:00