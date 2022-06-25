With Diniz, Nathan repeats Abel-era script and goes from titular to unrelated in Fluminense | fluminense

Even after the change in the technical command of Fluminense, now under the baton of Fernando Diniz, Nathan ended up returning to the same level that he was still with Abel Braga. The midfielder even increased the minutes on the field after the change of coach, but left the title to not even be listed in the last match, against Cruzeiro, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In the last three games for Fluminense, Nathan was only 17 minutes on the field, when he came in at the end against América-MG.

1 of 5 Nathan in Fluminense training this Friday — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Nathan in Fluminense training this Friday — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Nathan arrived at Fluminense in early January this year. The player arrived with the status of one of the main reinforcements for the season and as the great solution for the tricolor midfield. Atletico-MG’s loan signing excited the fans, but the midfielder still hasn’t managed to reach the expectations created by the fans.

So far, Nathan has 17 games and one assist with the tricolor shirt.

With Abel, the player was a starter in the first match of the season, in the defeat to Bangu, and from then on he was losing ground. Nathan only started playing in matches where Fluminense played as a reserve team, in the Campeonato Carioca. The shirt 13 ended up not fitting into the former coach’s tactical scheme, who adopted Ganso as the only creation midfielder in the formation.

2 of 5 Nathan in action for Fluminense — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge Nathan in action for Fluminense — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge

Despite Nathan having made himself available to play in other positions, the midfielder could not have a sequel. He only returned to the starting position with the coach in the draw with Santos, in the debut of the Brasileirão, when shirt 10 was spared – and he did not like it.

About two months ago, Fernando Diniz arrived at Fluminense to replace Abelão. The new coach did not hide the admiration he feels for the player, said he tried to take him to other clubs and promised to get the number 13 back, but…

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Nathan was used in Diniz’s debut ahead of Fluminense, in the victory over Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, in the Copa Sudamericana, and received a spot in the starting lineup in the next match, in the draw against Palmeiras. The midfielder started a sequence of five duels as a starter, but saw his space decrease again in the team.

Nathan on the field Adversary Time bangu 60 min and 9 sec madureira 49 min and 31 sec Portuguese 78 min and 52 sec Round Round 66 min and 17 sec millionaires 5 min and 47 sec Resende 21 min and 32 sec Good view 48 min and 8 sec saints 68 min and 37 sec Union Santa Fe 32 min and 58 sec Junior Barranquilla 33 min and 36 sec palm trees 65 min and 53 sec new village 98 min and 24 sec Atletico-PR 59 min and 26 sec Union Santa Fe 66 min and 54 sec Strength 49 min and 29 sec Atlético-GO 51 min and 31 sec America-MG 17 min and 25 sec Total 884 min

His last match as a starter was against Fortaleza, more than a month ago. Since then, he has been used on two occasions: he entered the second half of the defeat to Atlético-GO and at 35 minutes of the final stage in the tie with América-MG. In the last match, against Cruzeiro, it was not even listed, which raised questions for Diniz.

– I brought to the game the ones I thought I had to bring. That’s the explanation. He’s a great player, who I’ve tried to take to other clubs, more than one, and for this game… The squad is very balanced, there are a lot of good people. If Nathan came I would have to take someone who was here, maybe his question would be in the same direction – justified the coach after the game.

4 of 5 Nathan in Fluminense x Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense Nathan in Fluminense vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense

Despite the absence of the midfielder among those related for the match against Cruzeiro, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the coach said that the decision does not mean that shirt 13 cannot regain the starting condition.

– It doesn’t mean that tomorrow or the day after Nathan won’t be able to start again, on the contrary, the squad is very balanced. The player who is playing and the one who is cut have the same level, so it’s really a matter of choice – declared Diniz.

For the classic against Botafogo, however, the tendency is for Nathan to stay out of the starting lineup. The teams face each other at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. Both teams have the same 18 points, but Flu, with the biggest balance, is in sixth place, while Alvinegro appears in the next position.

* With Statistical Spy Data