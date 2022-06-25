With embezzlement, Santos finishes training to catch Corinthians for the Brasileirão

Santos finished this Friday its preparation to face Corinthians, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic is scheduled for this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena.

Peixe seeks a rematch after being thrashed by Timão by 4-0 on Wednesday, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. To try to pay back, however, Alvinegro Praiano will have several important embezzlements.

The casualty list starts with coach Fábian Bustos. The captain was sent off in the 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino and cannot be on the bench. With that, the assistant Lucas Ochandorena is in charge of the team.

On the field, Santos will not have João Paulo and Vinícius Zanocelo. Both are suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards. Besides them, Madson is still out. The winger is still recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh. Maicon is doubtful.

Thus, a possible lineup is with: John; Auro, Velázquez, Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Sandry (Angelo); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão.

At the moment, Santos is in eighth place in the Brasileirão, with 18 points. Corinthians, in turn, is in second place, with 25.

