With health plans rising, June inflation preview stands at 0.69%

The inflation preview accelerated in June to 0.69%, 0.10 percentage point (pp) above the rate recorded in May (0.59%). The sub-item with the greatest influence on the monthly rate was health plans, which rose 2.99% and represented 0.10 pp in the June result. The IPCA-E, which is the IPCA-15 accumulated quarterly, was 3.04%. In the accumulated for the year, the IPCA-15 is up 5.65% while in the last 12 months, the rate slowed to 12.04%, below the 12.20% recorded in the 12 immediately previous months. In June 2021, the index was 0.83%.

All groups of products and services surveyed showed a rise in June. The biggest impact came from the Transport group, which rose 0.84%, a slowdown in relation to May (1.80%). The group accounted for 0.19 pp in the general index. The largest variation was in the Clothing group (1.77% and 0.08 pp).

Another highlight is the Health and personal care group (1.27%), which contributed with 0.16 pp in the June index, largely due to health plans, which underwent readjustments of up to 15.50% authorized by the National Agency Health Insurance (ANS) on May 26, effective as of May 2022 and whose cycle ends in April 2023. In the group, it also influenced the rise of 1.38% in pharmaceutical products, with an impact of 0. 05 pp in the monthly index.

Returning to Transport, the deceleration of the group was due to the drop in fuel prices (-0.55%), which had risen 2.05% in May. Although there was an increase in diesel oil (2.83%), ethanol and gasoline fell by 4.41% and 0.27%, respectively.

On the high side of Transport, airline tickets (11.36%), voluntary vehicle insurance (4.20%) and license plates and licenses (1.71%) stand out. Motorcycles (1.66%), new cars (1.46%) and used cars (0.12%) also increased in price.

The positive variation of urban buses (0.32%) is due to the 11.36% readjustment in fares in Salvador (3.64%), in force since April 1st, but which was only passed on from 4 of June. In the sub-item intercity buses (1.34%), there was an adjustment of 17% in Belo Horizonte (9.34%), in force since May 16, and of 11.85% in Salvador (3.66%), in force since June 10.

In the Housing group, which had registered the only drop in May (-3.85%), the 0.66% increase was driven by the water and sewage rate (4.29%), influenced by the readjustments applied in three areas: 20.81% in Belém (11.41%), as of May 28; 12.89% in São Paulo (10.99%), as of May 10; and 4.99% in Curitiba (4.51%), as of May 17th.

Piped gas (2.04%) also contributed to the rise, as a result of the 9.16% readjustment in Curitiba (7.98%), as of May 18, and 5.95% in Rio de Janeiro (3.28%), as of May 1.

Still in Housing, on the side of falls, the highlight is electricity (-0.68%). As of April 16, the green flag came into effect, in which there is no additional charge on the electricity bill. Since September 2021, the Water Scarcity flag was in effect, with an increase of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed. Area variations ranged from -3.42% in Brasília to 6.16% in Recife, where there was an 18.77% readjustment in tariffs, valid since April 29. On April 22, tariff readjustments of 24.23% were applied in Fortaleza (5.07%) and 20.97% in Salvador (3.72%). Another sub-item that fell in June was bottled gas (-0.95%).

The Housing group, by the way, is the only one with a fall in the quarter (-1.54%), driven by the result of May (-3.85%) influenced by the item electricity.

The group Food and beverages (0.25%) decelerated after rising 1.52% in May. The result was influenced by food for consumption at home, which went from 1.71% in May to 0.08%. The sub-item long-life milk, which had risen 7.99% in May, recorded a 3.45% increase in June.

In addition, there were drops in the prices of carrots (-27.52%), tomatoes (-12.76%), potatoes (-8.75%), vegetables (-5.44%) and fruit (-2.61%).

In the field of food away from home, the increase was also less intense from May (1.02%) to June (0.74%), mainly due to the result of the snack item, which registered an increase of 1.10% , compared to the variation of 1.89% in the previous month. Meal (0.70%) presented a result above the one registered in May (0.52%).

The other groups were between 0.07% for Education and 0.94% for Residential Articles.

In regional terms, all areas surveyed had a rise in June. The largest was in Salvador (1.16%), especially on account of gasoline (4.25%) and the 20.97% readjustment in electricity tariffs (3.72%). The lowest increase was in Belém (0.18%), influenced by the fall in the prices of açaí (-8.08%) and gasoline (-1.70%).

The IPCA-15 differs from the IPCA, the country’s official inflation, only in the collection period and geographic scope. To calculate the June index, prices were collected from May 14 to June 13, 2022 (reference) and compared with those in force from April 14 to May 13, 2022 (base).

The IPCA-15 refers to families with incomes from 1 to 40 minimum wages, whatever the source, residing in the metropolitan regions of Belém, Fortaleza, Recife, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, in addition to the Federal District and the municipality of Goiânia. See the full results on Sidra.