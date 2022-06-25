With no money from YouTube, Gabriel Monteiro asks fans up to R$ 1,000

Rio Gabriel Monteiro (PL) councilor used an autonomous platform to continue profiting from his videos after investigations into the content of his YouTube channel.

YouTube demonetized Monteiro’s channel in April — that is, he no longer receives values ​​per audience and ads for his videos, which generated an average of BRL 300,000 per month, according to former advisors. Monteiro is now asking fans to subscribe to what he called “Gabriel Monteiro TV”.

Monthly subscriptions, which cost R$30, R$300 or R$1,000, involve rewards according to the plan.

In a note, Youtube explained that the demonetization of a channel happens when it fails to comply with the platform’s monetization policies and liability code. Without giving details, the site only states that “offensive behavior that jeopardizes the safety and well-being of the YouTube community, made up of viewers, creators and advertisers, is not allowed.”

Chamber bans monetization on networks

After the imbroglio with Monteiro, the City Council of Rio de Janeiro unanimously approved, on May 4, an amendment that prohibits councilors from earning money with content on the internet produced as part of their public service.

As Monteiro did, it will no longer be possible to use the position to inspect public facilities and then monetize the result of filming.

“The authors of the project argue that transforming the parliamentary functions, obligations and prerogatives of the councilor into financial gains goes against the ethics and morals of making public”, says the communication of the House.

Councilman Chico Alencar (PSOL) is one of the authors of the amendment and also rapporteur of the investigation on Gabriel Monteiro in the Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum. At the end of the first stage of the process, Alencar said that Monteiro yesterday refused to respond about “Gabriel Monteiro TV”.

The rapporteur highlighted that the monetization of videos is not investigated by the board, but he stressed that he can base his final report with these recent elements.

Campaign against advertisers

Monteiro’s demonetization took place in the wake of a campaign led by the group Sleeping Giants Brasil, an organizer of complaints against bad practices on content platforms and social networks.

According to the group, in 15 days of campaign, complaints were made to 45 companies and 32 of them responded to questions — part of them removed the ads from Monteiro’s channel.

In the same month, Youtube decides to completely demonetize the channel. Now, the councilor uses the platform to publish videos, but on his social networks he only publishes the Gabriel Monteiro TV website.

The site plays the latest videos from its YouTube channel and leaves buttons that direct the user to a subscription page.

“For the maintenance of my work, of my life. My family, which cannot have peace and depends directly on me, I ask you to help me”, says the councilor in insertion in the video highlighted on the website. And he adds: “You know that my relatives lost their jobs because of my fight, now I am demonetized and I depend directly on you”, he concludes.

In addition to monthly subscriptions, Monteiro asks fans to make donations via Pix to the cell phone number he uses to receive reports.

Gabriel Monteiro contradicts himself about the age of a teenager, says rapporteur

In addition to the refusal to respond about his new form of income, Monteiro’s testimony was marked by contradictions, according to councilor Chico Alencar. Among the “various contradictions”, according to the rapporteur of the investigation, is the fact that the councilor knows or not that the girl with whom he recorded intimate scenes is only 15 years old – one of the points of the investigation in the Ethics Council.

In a statement yesterday to housemates, Monteiro said he did not know the girl’s age. Moments later, the councilor says he was deceived by the teenager about her age.

“From the point of view of the girl’s minority, which he confirmed that he filmed, he denies knowing her age, but the police and the Public Ministry go in the opposite direction and say that he knew, so much so that the complaint was received”, affirmed Alencar.

In May, the Justice of Rio accepted the MP’s complaint and Monteiro will respond on suspicion of leaking the girl’s intimate images. To the councilors, the investigated said that he filmed consensual intimate relationships to guard against possible reports of rape.