with two offers from Europe, Pedrinho is still looking for a loan deal

Shakhtar player, Pedrinho tries to return to Brazil and negotiates with Atlético-MG

O Atlético-MG announced this Friday the hiring of striker Alan Kardec and continues to seek reinforcements in the market. Another player up front who could arrive is Pedrinho, an athlete for whom negotiations are still active. The Minas Gerais team tries a loan from the midfielder revealed by Corinthians.

Current owner of the player’s economic rights, Shakhtar Donetsk prioritize selling him. The Brazilian team even considered the purchase, but when they found out about the values, they gave up.

The player’s staff sees Atlético-MG as the best possible destinationas it prioritizes the minutes in the field of its client.

There is competition for the athlete in Europe, with offers from Lille10th in the last French Championshipand PSV, current Dutch runner-up.

With the war in Ukraine, Pedrinho has not played since the end of 2021. The conflict in the eastern European country paralyzed all competitions and caused FIFA to suspend the contracts of players who work there until June 2023.

Pedrinho in action for Benfica Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk has already lost athletes like Alan Patrick and Maycon, who went to International and Corinthians.

Atlético-MG itself closed the return of Júnior Alonso, who was at Krasnodar, in Russia, and returned to the current Brazilian champion.