Without a bra, Simone makes a show with cleavage to the belly and leaves fans drooling: “Goddess”

Simone makes a show with a deep cleavage and followers are stunned by her body; Look

The singer Simoneof the pair with simaria, gave a real beauty show on the web this Friday night (24). That’s because she decided to share a click of the look she used to perform in Santo Antônio de Jesus, Bahia. It is worth remembering that the famous has been carrying out the duo’s concert schedule alone since when simaria walked away from the stage.

Much more dry, the country girl bet on a black tube dress and dispensed with the use of a bra. The piece, well glued, has a cutout in the region of the breasts, leaving the decotão until the belly steal the scene.

Simone still put on a light make-up and waved her dark hair, looking even more elegant for the occasion.

“Here in Santo Antônio de Jesus – BA. First of the night!”, she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans went wild with the bold click. “Goddess”, drooled one. “It rocked a lot”, praised another.

TRIP ALONE

the country singer Simone showed followers this Thursday (23) an unfiltered moment of life on the road. She is traveling alone to fulfill her concert schedule after her sister leaves, simaria. On her way to Bahia, she will have a real marathon with six shows in a week.

“Good morning. I’m on my way to work. Yeah! We’re all ready here to go do our little work for the week and you’ll be very blessed in Jesus name”, she said.

