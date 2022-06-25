Woman uses delivery app to ask for help while held hostage in US | World

A 24-year-old woman who has not been identified used a delivery app to ask for help while being held hostage by a man she agreed to go out with.

According to the complaint made by her to the police, the two had met through a dating app and agreed to go out. During this encounter, she reported being assaulted and raped by him. After that, the man would not allow her to leave and made her stay there.

According to the complaint, the man took the woman’s phone, but she said she was able to retrieve it when she asked the man if she could order food.

The order issued by the Grubhub app contained the distress call in the order notes.

“Please call the police… please don’t make it obvious,” it read.

Man accused of sexual assault and rape

Employees at a coffee chain in Yonkers, New York, received the woman’s request and her plea for help on Sunday, June 19.

Alice Bermejo, one of the restaurant’s owners, told CNN International on Wednesday that an employee who saw the note called her husband, who advised them to call the police.

NYPD officers responded to the address about an hour later and arrested 32-year-old Kemoy Royal at the scene.