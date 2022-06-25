WWII shipwreck found in Philippines at record depth | World

A US Navy destroyer (battleship) that sank during World War II has been found off the coast of the Philippines at a record depth of nearly 7,000 meters, a US exploration team announced.

A manned submersible filmed, photographed and inspected the damaged hull of the “USS Samuel B Roberts” in several dives over eight days, Texan company Caladan Oceanic, which specializes in underwater technology, said.

The “Sammy B” was wrecked during a battle on the island of Samar on October 25, 1944, as US forces attempted to liberate the Philippines, then an American colony occupied by Japan. Images provided by the company show the three tubes of a torpedo launcher and the ship’s gun mount.

“At 6,895 meters [de profundidade]this is the deepest wreck ever located and studied,” tweeted Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo, who piloted the submersible.

“This little ship faced the best elements of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end,” he added.

According to US Navy files, the crew of the “Sammy B” “was adrift for nearly three days awaiting rescue, many died from injuries and shark attacks.” Of the 224 crew members, 89 died.

The sinking occurred during the Battle of Leyte, which lasted several days, between Japanese and American forces. The “Sammy B” was one of four American ships that sank on October 25, 1944.

The Vescovo team found in 2021 the “USS Johnston”, which at almost 6,500 meters was to date the deepest wreck ever found. For comparison, the remains of the “Titanic” lie at a depth of about 4,000 meters.