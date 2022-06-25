Xiaomi devices on offer on AliExpress; check out!

Xiaomi products are very popular in Brazil, mainly because of their affordable prices. The Chinese company offers headphones, smart bracelets and smart watches to smartphones at a lower price than products from competing companies.

Check out the Xiaomi products that are on offer on AliExpress below:

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 3 Pro

Anyone looking for a good quality wireless headset cannot miss the opportunity to purchase the Redmi Airdots 3 Pro. The device has excellent audio quality, external noise reduction feature to provide a better user experience and capacity for up to 28 hours of music or podcasts.

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 rivals high-end smartphones with powerful hardware and the advantage of having a slightly more affordable price. The phone has a 6.2-inch screen, with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the device has a triple camera set, with a 50 MP main sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide lens and a 5 MP telemacro. The smartphone’s front camera has 32 MP, ideal for users who like to take selfies.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The Mi Band 5 smart bracelet is excellent for users who are looking for an affordable device with good quality. The smartband has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, a battery that can last up to 14 days, can monitor up to 11 sports practices, in addition to heart rate, pressure and sleep quality.

