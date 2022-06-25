Yuri Alberto at Corinthians, Ivan and Mantuan at Zenit

Corinthians started talks to close Yuri Alberto on loan, but in the last few hours, the discussion turned to a permanent contract. The negotiation is in an advanced process. The information on the change in the terms of the agreement to repatriate the attacker was initially published by My Helm.

Internally, Timão is quite confident in the hit, especially as it is heading towards including two players in the deal. One of them, according to Brazilian journalist Fabio Aleixo, an expert in Russian football, is goalkeeper Ivan. The other athlete in question is forward Mantuan. The idea is to announce the “exchange” as early as this Saturday (25).

On vacation in Brazil, Yuri Alberto made it clear behind the scenes that he is determined to leave Russia, where he arrived in early 2022. He was also sought after by Internacional, but, for financial reasons, the negotiation did not move forward.

There is a rush on the part of Corinthians to sign the 21-year-old goalscorer. The white-and-white club does not want to risk losing him to West Ham, who entered the contest strongly last Friday, and especially as it feeds the hope of enrolling him in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores (against Boca Juniors). ).