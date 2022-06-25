Yuri Alberto goes public and speaks about the ‘invasion’ of Corinthians fans on his social networks

Corinthians is very close to advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After beating rivals Santos last Wednesday by 4-0, Timão could lose by up to 3 goals in Vila Belmiro, on July 14, which will still advance to the quarterfinals of the most democratic tournament in the country. However, before going down the mountain, Alvinegro will have clashes against Peixe, this Saturday (25), at Arena for the Brasileirão and Boca Júniors for Libertadores.

For being well on all fronts, Duílio Monteiro Alves sees the chance to make Corinthians win again this season. That’s why he’s in the market looking for reinforcements to qualify Vitor Pereira’s squad. Timão wants two reinforcements: a striker to replace Jô and a defender to replace João Victor, who should go to European football.

The most popular names to reach CT Joaquim Grava are: Yuri Alberto and Balbuena. There is conversation with the Brazilian and with the Paraguayan, but the negotiations are different. If, on the one hand, Duílio has to wait for the sale of João Victor and know if there is a desire for Balbuena to return to the club, the striker is in the process of becoming the new reinforcement of Alvinegro until June 2023

According to ESPN Brasil, the striker should arrive next week at CT Joaquim Grava to undergo exams and sign a one-season contract.. Yuri Alberto is excited about the possible deal with the seven-time Brazilian champion.

According to journalist João Paulo Cappellanes, Yuri Alberto was “scared” and “impressed” positively by the invasion of Corinthians fans on his social networks. In the last photo of the athlete on his Instagram, the striker had more than 16 thousand comments on his feed, with most of the publications made by Corinthians fans.