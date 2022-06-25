Zachary Levi opens up about the mental health issues he’s been through

Zachary Levi recently revealed that he had a mental breakdown that landed him in the psychiatric ward of a hospital for three weeks.

The actor, who starred in ‘Shazam!’, told in an interview with the ‘Heart of The Matter’ podcast that he had been battling with his mental health problems for years. “I struggled with this for most of my life. I didn’t realize I was struggling with these things until I was 37, five years ago, and I had a complete mental breakdown,” Zachary said in the interview.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which had access to part of this interview, the actor said that the beginning of his mental health problems came in his childhood. His mother had Borderline Personality Disorder and his stepfather was a perfectionist. “I was the shame of the family. So there was a lot of yelling,” said the actor, who admitted to seeking “sex or drugs or alcohol or things to distract me from it, to numb me from the pain that I was running out of for much of my life.” life”.

Zachary went to the emergency department of a hospital when he realized he was having a lot of suicidal thoughts. “I was having very active thoughts about ending my life. It wasn’t the first time I had them. I had found myself in dark places in my life, but in those other moments I think I had people close to me. The lies spoke in my ear, and I felt such defeat that I was like, ‘Zach, I don’t think you’re going to make it out of this,'” he said. After that, he was admitted to the psychiatric ward, where he underwent “intense therapy, which changed and saved my life”.

In his biography, ‘Radical Love’, the actor also tells how he went through all this and what tools he has today to deal with his problems. “I think one of the most important things, at least for me, is letting thoughts captive. Our minds are very powerful, but they can be hijacked easily if we don’t do something like, ‘Hey, hey, wait, I’m doing this again. I’m badmouthing myself again. I’m being harsh or too critical of myself again. I’m judging my own moment in life.'”

Zachary Levi’s autobiography will be released on June 28 in the United States.