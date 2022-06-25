Zé Neto is once again removed from the stage; understand the new health problem of the sertanejo – Metro World News Brasil

the sertanejo Zé NetoCristiano’s duo, had to be again away from the stage for health problems. This time, what prevents him from performing is a cough picture, who hampered his treatment on the vertebrae after fracturing three ribs earlier this month.

Cristiano must take over the performances alone while waiting for his music partner to recover. As soon as he has medical clearance, Zé Neto will resume his concert schedule, according to the duo’s press office.

Zé Neto had returned to work last week. On Wednesday (15), he posted videos in the stories of his Instagram account.

“Did you think I wouldn’t come back? unstoppable. Rocket has no reverse. We are arriving on the 17th in Balsam. We’re going to break everything but the ribs,” she said, amid laughter.

The sertanejo continued: “Let’s go upstairs because the show is going to be amazing. I’m counting on you. Let’s help me sing because it’s going to be a special night.”

The video was also shared on the country duo’s feed.

boxing training

Zé Neto was training boxing when he began to feel pain, but as he was hot-blooded, he did not realize that it could be something more serious, as he explained. Afterwards, he went to the doctor, but as the pain was bearable, they did not do an X-ray on the spot.

On the 3rd, however, the advice of the duo informed that Zé Neto returned to the Hospital de Base, in São José do Rio Preto, in São Paulo, already in severe pain. There, fractures of the 9th, 10th and 11th costal arches were identified. Therefore, the presentations that would take place in the following days would be cancelled.

