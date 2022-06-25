Zilu is caught in a night out with Fábio Jr and assumes love: Making me happy

Artist celebrated special day at Fábio Jr’s show

In 2014, Zilu saw his life change completely due to the divorce with Zezé Di Camargo. However, even with so many controversies, she let herself be shaken and became a great artist.

Thus, the socialite moved from Brazil and lives the best outcome of love with her boyfriend, Antonio Casagrande.

Recently, the celebrities decided to celebrate a romantic date in the show of Fabio Junior.

On social networks, Zilu made a point of showing the night with her boyfriend and even with the singer.

Happy with the magic night, the artist opened one of her favorite songs. “Suddenly you put your hand inside and pull out the evil by the roots”, began the singer, who continued:

Sad loss of Zilu moves and video leaves Brazil in mourning: “I want to remember you” Amid Zezé’s exhibition, Zilu delivers textão about family and has a message from Wanessa: “My life was made” Zilu and Gugu’s widow meet and open their relationship to Brazil: “Strong women”

“You know how to make me happy. Flesh and nail, soul mate, heart beats”, says the singer in one of his verses shown by Zilu.

ARTIST SPENDS VALENTINE’S DAY IN HEIGHTS

In addition, Zilu decided to make a great statement for her boyfriend, Antonio Casagrande and shared a series of clicks.

At the event, the celebrities appeared side by side while enjoying the night. “Every day is time to contemplate our love and partnership!!!! And this weekend,” she assumed.

Finally, Zilu declared her love for her boyfriend: “Everything was perfect, with close friends and lots of love involved!!!”.

DEALING WITH LOSS

However, not all moments are made of happiness. This Friday, the 24th, Zilu lamented the loss of her father, Geraldo.

The artist’s patriarch died last year, a victim of Covid-19, and would have turned 90 today.

In this way, the famous shared a video gathering some photos next to the family member and collapsed when talking about the loss.