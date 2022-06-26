10 best discounts on games this week on the PS Store

Sony released a bundle of deals on the PS Store this week. Among the more than 1,000 options in games and DLCs, a bargain or another in great PS4 and PS5 games end up standing out — and there are many award-winning games among the alternatives.

the team of MeuPlayStation separated some interesting options for our readers to enjoy. The proposals range from RPGs to sports titles, so it should suit the taste of most of you. Check out the list of the best discounts on AAAs below:

Alan Wake Remastered (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 99.50 for BRL 66.66 until July 7;

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) – Game of the Year Edition – from BRL 274.50 to BRL 137.25 until July 7;

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) — from BRL 249.50 to BRL 149.70 until June 28;

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 279.90 to BRL 111.96 until July 7;

Deathloop Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 399.50 to BRL 159.80 until July 7;

FIFA 22 (PS4) — from BRL 298.90 to BRL 50.81 until July 7;

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4) — Complete Edition — from BRL 207.90 for BRL 41.58 until July 7;

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 549.50 to BRL 274.75 until July 7;

Guilty Gear — Strive — (PS4/PS5) — from R$299.90 to R$179.94 through July 7;

