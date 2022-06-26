10 Factors That Can Harm Male Fertility

When a heterosexual couple wants pregnancy and has a sex life active without using contraceptives, but it does not happen after 12 months of trying, it is possible to investigate if there is any condition, illness or behavior that is affecting the fertility. Both the man and the woman need to be examined.

“About 40% of infertility cases in a couple are due to male problems40% to female problems, 10% of cases are attributed to both and 10% with no apparent cause”, says Maurício Chehin, specialist in assisted reproduction at Huntington Reproductive Medicine and scientific coordinator of the Huntington Group.

A simple test to examine male fertility is the spermogram, which analyzes semen to assess sperm concentration, motility and morphology, among other aspects. The research can be deepened with complementary exams, such as those that assess hormone levels, those that investigate whether there is any disease and those that look for genetic causes. “It’s an assessment that considers multiple aspects,” explains Chehin.

Urologist Jorge Hallak, coordinator of the Men’s Health Study Group at USP’s Institute for Advanced Studies (IEA-USP), warns that there is an abuse of the indication of assisted reproduction techniques, with higher cost and risk. In his view, it is necessary to evaluate and take care of the health of man as a whole so that he can, if possible, have a child through the natural process. “You cannot take a simple semen analysis and say that a man should resort to an in vitro fertilization method”, he teaches.

Here are some conditions and male behaviors that can impact male fertility and hamper a couple’s family plans.

varicocele

Main cause of male infertility, varicocele is characterized by the dilatation of the veins of the testicles, similar to varicose veins that appear in the legs. It usually progresses silently, without symptoms, until it is severe. The problem of blood circulation at the site can compromise not only the formation of spermatozoa but also affect the testicles.

The sooner the disease can be treated, the better. That is why it is recommended that men consult a urologist periodically from adolescence onwards.

Once the disease is diagnosed, based on a physical examination in a urologist’s office and perhaps an image exam with ultrasound with Doppler, a corrective surgery is recommended, not only to eliminate a possible cause of infertility, but to avoid complications of the disease.

Covid-19 and other diseases

O Covid-19 virus can also infect testicles and impair the male’s ability to produce sperm and hormones, even when the condition is mild or asymptomatic, says urologist Jorge Hallak, one of the participants in the study carried out at the Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de São Paulo (HC-FMUSP) and at the Androscience Institute.

Covid-19 vaccines do not interfere with fertilityaccording to studies by the American Journal of Epidemiology, who analyzed Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen immunizers. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), infectious diseases such as mumps, and chronic diseases such as diabetes can also impair fertility in men.

overweight and obesity

Overweight and obesity can cause a hormonal imbalance in men capable of impairing sperm production. In addition, the accumulation of fat in the pubic region can increase the temperature of the testis, which can negatively influence the production of sex cells.

Use of anabolic steroids and medications

Consumed with the aim of improving the body’s appearance and performance, anabolic steroids are synthetic hormones derived primarily from the sex hormone testosterone. The use of anabolic steroids can cause a sharp drop in sperm production. “It can lead to azoospermia, which is the absence of sperm in the semen. But, when consumption stops, there is a great chance of recovering production in a period of 3 to 6 months”, says Chehin.

Pollution

Air pollution negatively influences sperm morphology and motility, according to research conducted by researchers at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP).

Microwave heated plastic

Heating a plastic container or cup with a drink or food is a bad idea, as it releases bisphenol (BPA), an endocrine disruptor that causes hormonal changes that can interfere with male fertility. So, no putting the delivery food straight into the microwave.

Lack (or excess) of sleep

Fundamental for the proper functioning of the body’s physiological mechanisms, sleep is associated with male fertility. Both excess and deprivation of sleep can have an impact, according to research from the Boston University School of Public Health, which points out that the ideal time to rest is between 7 and 8 hours a night. When the sleep period is shorter or longer than this interval, the study showed a 42% reduction in the possibility of conception.

alcohol and cigarette

Other lifestyle-related factors that can contribute to male infertility are excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. The impact is not only on sperm production, but also on the integrity of sperm DNA, which makes the fertilization process difficult and decreases the chance of forming an embryo. This does not mean that alcohol is prohibited, as studies show that moderate consumption is not harmful to male fertility.

Long periods in the hot tub and sauna

It is not by chance that the testes are “hanging”: the formation of spermatozoa requires a lower temperature than body temperature. Therefore, any rise in temperature in the scrotum that is sustained for long periods, such as long soaking baths and saunas, can disrupt this process, although they are rare. Tight clothing or clothes with synthetic fabrics that raise the temperature of the scrotum are also harmful.

genetic problems

There are several genetic diseases associated with male infertility, but this is a less common cause of the problem. An example is Klinefelter syndrome, in which the man has an extra X chromosome, which leads to a deficiency in the production of the hormone testosterone and prevents normal spermatogenesis.