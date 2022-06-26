27 great deals on tickets, packages and resorts for you to take advantage of today!

Sunday full of good travel offers for you to guarantee your next vacation! We start with the feeling of the moment, flexible flights: there are Lisbon, Paris, Miami, Orlando, New York, London, Cancún, Madrid, Frankfurt, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Toronto, Recife, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Curitiba and Floripa with amazing prices ! Whew, what a lot! But it doesn’t stop there, those who prefer conventional tickets have offers to Europe (including business class), Uruguay, Natal, Recife, Bahia and Fernando de Noronha. And there are also travel packages and hotel rates on sale. It’s today that the next vacation leaves! Check out:
Flexible Flights
LISBON – Flexible flights to Lisbon from BRL 1,504 with dates until August 2023 – See here
PARIS – Flexible flights to Paris from just R$1,699 with dates until June 2023 – See here
MIAMI or ORLANDO – Flexible flights to Miami or Orlando from just R$1,159 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
NEW YORK – Flexible flights from BRL 1,599 to travel until June 2023 – See here
LONDON – Flexible flights to London from R$1,599 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
CANCUN – Flexible flights to Cancun from just R$1,399 from Rio, São Paulo and more cities – See here
MADRID or FRANKFURT – Flexible flights to Madrid or Frankfurt from just R$1,499 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
BUENOS AIRES or SANTIAGO – Flexible flights to Buenos Aires or Santiago from R$ 549 departing from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
CANADA – Flexible flights to Toronto from R$1,899, now departing from Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Recife and more cities – See here
NORTH EAST – Flexible flights to Recife or Maceió from R$ 143, with travel dates until June 2023 – See here
PORTO ALEGRE – Flexible flights to Porto Alegre from R$ 197 departing from 26 Brazilian cities and dates to fly until June 2023 – See here
SOUTH OF BRAZIL – Flexible flights to Curitiba or Florianópolis from R$ 145 round trip – See here
Airline tickets
EXECUTIVE EUROPE – Business class flights to Barcelona, Lisbon, Madrid and Milan from R$7,736 – See here
EUROPE 3 in 1 – Tickets joining three European countries from R$ 4,252 departing from Salvador, São Paulo and more cities – See here
SPAIN – Tickets to Madrid or Barcelona from R$ 3,116 departing from Rio, São Paulo and more cities – See here
BELGIUM or NETHERLANDS – Airfares to Brussels or Amsterdam from R$3,144 from São Paulo and other cities – See here
CHRISTMAS – Tickets to Natal (RN) from R$ 486 departing from Brasília, Belo Horizonte and more cities – See here
URUGUAY – Flights to Montevideo or Punta del Este from R$737 from Porto Alegre and other cities – See here
FERNANDO DE NORONHA – Airfare from R$610 from Recife or R$1,024 from São Paulo and more cities – See here
RECIFE – Airfares to Recife from R$ 525 departing from Brasília, São Paulo and more cities – See here
BAHIA – Tickets to Salvador, Porto Seguro or Ilhéus from R$418 from São Paulo and other cities – See here
packages and hotels
SAFE HARBOR – Packages with flights plus resort stays from BRL 1,181 per person – See here
BEAUTIFUL ISLAND – Rates in Ilhabela from R$ 672 with breakfast included – See here
FERNANDO DE NORONHA – Flights plus accommodation of at least 4 nights from R$ 1,651 per person – See here
PATAGONIA ARGENTINA – Flights plus stay in Bariloche or El Calafate from R$3,530 per person – See here
CHRISTMAS – Flights plus accommodation from R$ 787 departing from Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and more cities – See here
FOZ DO IGUAÇU – Packages with flights plus accommodation of at least four nights in Foz do Iguaçu from R$ 363 per person – See here