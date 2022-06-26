4 technologies that transformed society

The human being stands out, among other things, for his inventions. Several technologies were the propulsion engines to elevate the social state to another level. Check out some recent inventions that have changed the way people live on the planet.

See too: What is it and how to detect a spy app inside the cell phone

4 recent inventions that changed the planet

1 – Recent inventions: internet

It may seem that the internet is old, since its base was created back in 1969, with the ARPANET, which established the first computer network. However, at that time, there were no websites, much less social networks or online content. However, this network could communicate devices within the same location, for example.

However, today, the internet has taken on a fundamental role in people’s lives and has become the main means of personal and professional communication. Through it happen the main forms of relationship, content distribution, teaching and entertainment processes.

2 – Personal computers

In the 1970s, the world’s first personal computers were released by Apple. The first Apple I went on the market in 1976. The following year it was the turn of the Apple II, which sold 6 million copies. The apple company even released the Lisa model in 1983 and the Macintosh in 1984.

These devices delivered technology to people and were the gateway to the internet. In addition, they were the precursors of laptops (notebooks) and current cell phones.

3 – Social networks

Another of the recent inventions that transformed the world were social networks. They brought individuals even closer through the internet and became a work tool for many people and companies. In addition, social networks even won over the public who needed to ask questions and get good information.

4 – Smartphone

Smartphones have undoubtedly revolutionized the modern world. These are recent inventions, released after the 2000s. They basically tie together everything that the previous items on this list have shown. Best of all, you can take a cell phone anywhere, wherever you are, in a practical and simple way.