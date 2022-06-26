4 vegetables that improve memory and rejuvenate the brain

The consumption of vegetables and legumes is essential for the maintenance of the body. They give energy, prevent serious diseases and health problems. Among the various existing food categories, vegetables exert an important influence, mainly on neurotransmitters.

They facilitate communication between brain cells, in addition to stimulating the production of neurons, help to prolong memory, concentration, learning ability, preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

In addition, it is worth noting that they are low-calorie foods, that is, they give that stray to those who want to lose weight.

Vegetables that improve memory and help you lose weight

Broccoli

Recommended by many nutritionists, this vegetable is considered a superfood. It has essential nutrients for the human body, but its main role in brain health is related to its dosages of vitamin K, folic acid and magnesium. These minerals improve cognitive ability, improving reasoning, memorization and concentration.

In addition to these relevant contributions, broccoli fights cellular aging and strengthens bones.

Green cabbage

Several researches done with this vegetable, demonstrated its beneficial effects against brain aging. A survey evaluated 950 elderly people for several years and found that those who ate kale regularly had a delay in the aging of their brain functions, by at least 11 years. In addition, the leaves help maintain a good mood, ward off the chances of anemia and have a detox effect on the body.

Arugula

Characterized by its slightly spicy flavor, it is a vegetable that belongs to the broccoli family and, therefore, is also rich in nutrients that are beneficial to health. But in addition to contributing to the improvement of brain functions, it also strengthens the immune system. Its vitamin K prevents osteoporosis, as well as helping to keep the mind active and healthy.

Cabbage

It is not dark green like other vegetables, but it does not stop producing benefits for brain health. It is rich in several vitamins, antioxidants, fiber and minerals. It also has significant amounts of glucosinolates and anthocyanins that fight forgetfulness and prevent brain deterioration.