5 good games to know in the Extra catalog

The new PS Plus has a strong catalog. With God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and others, there is hardly time to explore the catalog and find interesting and lesser-known proposals. But believe me: there are some precious treasures hidden by the service.

the team of MeuPlayStation rummaged through the Extra plan and brought some works for you to keep an eye on — and as soon as you can, give them a chance. Check the list below:

Heavenly

A narrative platformer adventure “with a taste of childhood”, as described by dev Matt Makes Games Inc.. In Celeste, players will have to help Madeline, the title’s protagonist, face her inner demons as she tries to reach the top of a Mountain.

Overcooked! two

For those who are a fan of Master Chef and Nightmare in the Kitchen, Overcooked! 2 can be a great proposition. Here, you need to fulfill customer orders quickly and in a coordinated manner. Dish management is even cooler if you invite your friends to cooperative sessions.

dead cells

This other option of the new PS Plus is for those who like challenges. “Roguevania” puts players on adventures in a world that is constantly changing and filled with difficult combat. Dangerous enemies and tons of platforming action await you in this one.

Gravity Rush 2

Anyone who likes an open world RPG can bet on Gravity Rush 2. The title released in 2017 makes up the Extra plan catalog and tells the story of Kat, a character capable of controlling gravity, who knows little about her origin. Her mission is to help her unravel her past.

Hollow Knight: Empty Heart Edition

The new PS Plus also has an indie action-adventure capable of holding the player for many hours. With challenging enemies scattered throughout Hollownest, the objective is to explore caves, save some bugs and get really strong to fight the main bosses from the depths of this evil land.

There’s still a lot more to enjoy on the new PS Plus

