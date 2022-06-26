6 new and light movies to watch on Netflix, don’t think about anything and just enjoy Sunday

On the Way to Summer (2022), Sofia Alvarez

Emily V. Aragones / Netflix

Auden West is an exemplary student and daughter of academics. She’s graduated from high school and wants to spend a carefree summer at Colby before she leaves for college. Despite her mother’s objections, she wants to spend time with her absent father, always locked in his office at work. He has another child from his remarriage and lives in Colby. Upon arriving there, Auden doesn’t get along with his stepmother’s teenage employees and feels like an outcast. When she meets shy, curly-haired Eli, the two approach and begin pulling each other out of their shells.