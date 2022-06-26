6 new and light movies to watch on Netflix, don’t think about anything and just enjoy Sunday

Sometimes all we need is a silly, light and relaxed movie that makes time go by at a slow pace, without big questions or reasoning exercises. Sometimes all we want is a few hours of fun and relaxation and everything works out in the end. Thinking of our readers, tired of an exhausting week, Revista Bula prepared a list of light and unpretentious films, perfect for a day of rest. Highlights for “Amor e Gelato” (2022), by Brandon Camp; “Honeymoon with My Mother” (2022), by Paco Caballero; and “The Black Eyes of Marilyn” (2021), by Simone Godano. The titles available on Netflix are in alphabetical order and do not follow classification criteria.
Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix
On the Way to Summer (2022), Sofia Alvarez
Auden West is an exemplary student and daughter of academics. She’s graduated from high school and wants to spend a carefree summer at Colby before she leaves for college. Despite her mother’s objections, she wants to spend time with her absent father, always locked in his office at work. He has another child from his remarriage and lives in Colby. Upon arriving there, Auden doesn’t get along with his stepmother’s teenage employees and feels like an outcast. When she meets shy, curly-haired Eli, the two approach and begin pulling each other out of their shells.
Love and Gelato (2022), Brandon Camp
Lina’s mother’s last wish, before she died, was for her to go to Tuscany to meet her father. Unwilling to enjoy the beauties of the place, Lina just wants to go home. Until she receives a diary her mother kept when she lived in Italy. So, Lina begins to discover a romantic and artistic universe that inspires her and leads her to discover her parents’ secrets and embark on her own love story.
Perfect Match (2022), Stuart McDonald
Lola Alvarez is a successful executive from Los Angeles who serves a renowned winery in Australia and is looking for a new importer. When her coworker steals one of her ideas and presents it as her own, Lola quits her job and goes after her Australian account independently. She travels to the countryside of the vineyard and accepts a temporary job offer on the farm to prove her competence. She is constantly supervised by her boss, Max, and tormented by a group of fun, hardworking workers. Meanwhile, Lola and Max are increasingly attracted to each other. However, Max hides a secret from everyone.
Honeymoon with My Mother (2022), Paco Caballero
After being left by the bride at the altar, José Luis decides to go on his honeymoon. The problem is that his overprotective mother, Mari Carmen, is obstinate about not letting him go alone. So, she embarks with him on the paradise trip. While José Luis suffers, his mother enjoys every minute. In the midst of difficulties, mother and son will find an opportunity to strengthen their ties.
Metal Lords (2022), Peter Sollett
Hunter and Kevin are two high school teenagers who want to form a heavy metal band. They are looking for a bass player, but they can only find Emily, who plays the cello and has some serious emotional disorders. The group signs up for the Battle of Bands, but they have to reconcile their musical differences in order to win.
The Black Eyes of Marilyn (2021), Simone Godano
Clara and Diego meet at a rehab clinic for troubled people. The challenge that awaits them is of a relational type: they must manage, within the institution, a bar, avoiding conflicts with the rest of the group. In addition to not knowing how to deal with the friction between them, Clara and Diego don’t have the necessary skills to manage a business.