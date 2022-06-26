6 SUVs arriving in Brazil in the second half of 2022







After the first half of 2022, the SUV segment already had some important news this year in Brazil. Among them, the Jeep Renegade won a restyling and 185 hp 1.3 turbo engine, and the Tiggo 5X and Tiggo 7 Pro SUVs gained new hybrid versions. We also had the launch of models such as the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-In Hybrid, the new electric Volvo C40 and the Jeep Compass 4xe hybrid.

Despite the recent crisis caused by the lack of components for production – especially semiconductors – which still affects the automotive industry on a global scale, the SUV segment is still on the rise, and some automakers are still preparing news for the second half of this year. Check out six SUVs that may arrive in Brazil later this year.

BYD Song Plus

In addition to the Han sedan, BYD also intends to offer the Song Plus SUV in Brazil as early as 2022. With a bold look and the promise of running up to 1,200 km with just one tank of fuel, the BYD Song Plus has already been registered with the National Property Institute Industry (INPI). The new Chinese medium SUV should arrive in the country in the second half of this year, in the DM-i plug-in hybrid version.

Under the hood, the BYD Song Plus hybrid features a 110 hp and 135 Nm 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine associated with an electric motor. Together they deliver a combined power of up to 198 hp and 325 Nm of torque. The transmission is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and the model also has an all-electric driving mode. The range is up to 110 km in the most powerful version and 51 km in the most affordable configurations.





BYD Song Plus Photo: Disclosure

Fiat Fastback

The Fiat Fastback is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. After months of anticipation and numerous sightings, the new Fiat Fastback should be unveiled in the second half of 2022. Developed in Brazil, the new coupe SUV will be derived from the Fiat Pulse, but will have some changes to be more refined. Despite the kinship with the Fiat Pulse, the new Fastback will have an unprecedented design, especially at the rear, which will have horizontally shaped LED taillights and a coupe trim.

Built on the Pulse’s MLA (Modular Architecture) platform, the new Fiat Fastback should also have the same safety features as its smaller brother. Under the hood, the new Fiat Fastback will have the top-of-the-line Pulse 1.0 turbo engine in the entry versions. The top-of-the-line versions will feature the 185 hp and 270 Nm 1.3-litre turbo flex engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission that equips the Toro pickup and the Jeep Renegade and Compass.





Fiat Fastback Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

Fiat Pulse Abarth

Fiat’s main launch in 2021, the Pulse will have important news in 2022. The Italian automaker is preparing an Abarth sports version for the model, which will feature the 185 hp and 270 Nm 1.3 turbo flex engine that already equips the Jeep Compass and the Fiat Toro pickup. Repeating the mechanical set already used in other models with this engine, the transmission will be a 6-speed automatic.

Scheduled to debut in the last quarter of the year, the Pulse Abarth will also be the first car of the sports division created in Brazil. On the outside, the unprecedented version will have sports details, highlighting the logo of the Abarth sports division. Inside, changes in finishing materials and interior finishes are expected. Details such as steering and suspension should also gain their own adjustments to offer the SUV a more sporty behavior.





Pulse Abarth Photo: Fiat / Publicity

Great Wall Haval H6

The first Great Wall car sold in Brazil will be the SUV Haval H6. A bestseller in China, the Haval H6 is a midsize SUV close to the Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota RAV4. Already in tests in Brazil, the Haval H6 will be sold in the country with two engine options (hybrid and plug-in hybrid). The new SUV should reach the Brazilian market by the end of this year.

The engine developed for the Haval H6 in Brazil is also unprecedented in other international markets. Named DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Technology), GWM’s electrified system will have hybrid and plug-in hybrid options with 1 or two electric motors and promises 100% electric range of up to 200 km. There are at least three engine variations, the most powerful with 483 hp and 762 Nm, already with all-wheel drive. It should equip the top-of-the-line Haval H6.





Haval H6 prototype Photo: GWM / Publicity

Honda HR-V

The new generation of the Honda HR-V will be officially launched on August 2 this year in Brazil. Completely renovated, the new Honda HR-V will be produced in Itirapina (SP), and was already revealed during an event at the Japanese automaker’s dealerships. On the outside, the look is the same as the global HR-V. It will initially have four versions (EX, EXL, Advance and Touring) in the Brazilian market.

The first two (EX and EXL) will be entry-level configurations, and will be equipped with the new Honda City’s 126 hp 1.5-liter naturally aspirated flex engine. The other two will have the 1.5 turbo flex engine, which should offer around 180 hp. The transmission will always be a CVT-type automatic, with front-wheel drive only. Finally, the new HR-V should also hit the market equipped with the Honda Sensing package of safety and driver assistance items.





Honda HR-V Photo: Playback/@washingtonhithonda/Instagram

Kia Sportage

Scheduled to debut in the Brazilian market at the end of July, the new Kia Sportage will arrive in Brazil electrified. With a bold look, the version sold in Brazil will be the European one, which is smaller than the global version. Under the hood, the SUV will have a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection, which delivers 180 hp and 264 Nm. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

On the outside, the new Kia Sportage bets on a design with disruptive lines, which follows the new visual identity of the South Korean brand. At the front, the new Sportage features a large front grille and LED headlights with irregular contours. At the rear, the model features flashlights interconnected by an LED bar. Inside, the highlight is the large curved display that unites the instrument panel and the multimedia center in the same frame, both with a 12.3” screen.