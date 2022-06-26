8 Expected Horror Games Coming By 2023 | Horror games

The horror and survival horror genre is in a good phase in games. With praised releases like Resident Evil Village, interactive games like The Quarry or even multiplayer titles like Dead by Daylight, the genre has been gaining prominence with the public and also new games for the most diverse platforms. Until 2023, long-awaited titles like the remakes of Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space, as well as new initiatives like The Callisto Protocol and Scorn, promise to set the right tone for fans who expect more fun, scares and quality.

With that in mind, the TechTudo gathered, in this list, eight releases of the genre that are scheduled for until 2023. It is worth mentioning that some of them already have a guaranteed date, but not all of them have yet won the exact forecast. Most are still out in the next few months, but some are for early next year. Despite this, they are all long-awaited games worth keeping an eye on.

Phobia: St. Dinfna Hotel – 06/28/2022

Phobia: St. Dinfna Hotel is a title that is already scheduled for release: the game arrives on platforms on the June 28. In addition, it is worth highlighting another information: this is a Brazilian game, produced independently by the São Paulo studio Pulsatrix. The game comes to PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5) Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC, via Steam.

The game promises to be a mix of classic elements from Silent Hill with Resident Evil. The gameplay is in first person and places the player in the Hotel Santa Dinfna, which has served as a stage for rumors of paranormal activity and disappearances. The protagonist is a journalist who needs to investigate the place using a camera that reveals information coming from another timeline, increasing the mystery.

Another first-person horror game, Scorn had its release already scheduled for October 21st. The game will be exclusive to Xbox Series S / X and PC, via Steam and also Microsoft Store. For Game Pass subscribers, good news: the game will be available for free on the release date. This promises to be one of the scariest games of the year, starting with the design inspired by the work of HR Giger, the plastic artist who created the look of the Alien saga films.

Scorn does not have a linear story and puts the player in a kind of grotesque and totally deformed hell, a premise reminiscent of the controversial Agony. The dark world unfolds as the player advances in the plot and tries to find out more about what that place is all about. The game has strong puzzle mechanics and is not focused on combat, despite allowing fights against demonic creatures.

The Callisto Protocol arrives in December 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. The game is a production of the Krafton studio, the same as PUBG, but it has no relation or proximity to the Battle Royale game. In fact, the game is inspired by another game that is also on this list: the Dead Space franchise.

In The Callisto Protocol, the player controls an inmate who escapes his confinement in the spaceship. Soon, he notices that everything around him has turned into a mysterious contamination that has taken over the bodies of other people, turning them into disfigured creatures and lurid aliens. The third-person gameplay with action deserves to be highlighted and the game, which flirts with the gorewill still feature high doses of graphic violence.

The Outlast Trials is a game focused on multiplayer, following premises like those of Phasmophobia, but in the universe of the acclaimed indie horror game. The game has confirmed versions for PS5 and PC and will be released in 2022, although a specific date has not yet been informed by the producer.

The Outlast Trials proposal is different from the other games in the Outlast series. The game places the player in saga-themed environments to explore and survive. It is possible to play alone, but the ideal is to venture into the online multiplayer mode, which has support for up to four participants in a cooperative way. So everyone can help each other to solve puzzles, overcome challenges and survive the dangers.

Dead Space Remake promises to be one of the first big hits of 2023. Scheduled for January 27, 2023, the game comes to PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC using the Frostbite graphics engine, the same as recent EA games – such as Star Wars Squadron, Battlefield, among others. The game is a complete remake of the original game. Not only were the graphics redone from scratch, but also the entire game, which was rebalanced, and will have improved and updated controls for current consoles.

The story, however, remains the same: engineer Isaac Clarke has his life threatened after the space station Ishimura is taken over by Necromofos, a kind of space zombie. He must then find a way to not only save his life, but also that of his girlfriend, Nicole, who was also on board.

The beginning of next year still has Resident Evil 4 Remake, which arrives in March 24, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. The game is a complete remake of the Capcom classic and promises to have a whole new interpretation for various elements, but still keep what makes RE4 special intact. The first images and videos released by Capcom already make it clear what to expect, in addition to superior graphic quality.

In the original story, the player controls Leon S. Kennedy, a special agent who has to enter a village in the Spanish countryside looking for Ashley, daughter of the US president. While searching for the girl’s whereabouts, Leon also unearths details of a new biological threat.

Routine is another game that is scheduled for 2023, but this time with no more specific date. However, the game has already been confirmed for Xbox One, Series S/X, PC and Game Pass. The gameplay also promises to be full of scares and in first person, reminiscent of games like Alien: Isolation with some elements of Dead Space. Interestingly, Routine was announced in 2013 and has been delayed several times.

The game has advanced and futuristic graphics, based on the idea of ​​the future that humanity had in the 1980s. In the game, the protagonist visits an abandoned lunar base and must learn to hack the systems to escape pursuing robots. Although there is still no date set, the release for next year is more plausible, as the game was one of the highlights at Summer Game Fest.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl was scheduled for release at the end of 2022, but real-world conflicts between Ukraine and Russia affected the game’s production, whose part of the developers are Ukrainians. The game is currently scheduled for 2023, with no set date yet. However, it has already been confirmed that it will be a temporary exclusive to Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC, and that it will arrive directly on Game Pass. STALKER 2 should be released on other platforms at a future time.

The game is a continuation of the original game, and will place the player in the heart of a Chernobyl with various monsters and supernatural beings originating from the local radiation. The game will be in first person and also promises a vast and realistic open world, with just over 64 km² and environments loaded with horror and breathtaking visuals.

