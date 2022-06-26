8 steps to recover app password

Lost your Caixa Tem password? Recover in just 8 simple steps, and start using the various services within the app today

On June 17, the government released yet another Auxílio Brasil deposit in the Caixa Tem app. The app was created during the pandemic to pay Emergency Aid, but is now used for various purposes, including payments for the largest social program in the country and successor to Bolsa Família. However, if you lose your Caixa Tem password, you will not be able to withdraw the money. So, what to do in this case?

Lost your Caixa Tem password? Solve it in 8 simple steps

In this way, as we explained, Caixa Tem has established itself as the main payment platform for the Federal Government. In addition, today it is being used to transfer the amounts of Auxílio Brasil, extraordinary FGTS, Vale Gás, among other benefits.

However, whoever forgets the Caixa Tem password, do what? The answer is simple. In these cases, you just need to request a new code in the app itself. So, for that, there are 8 very simple steps. Check out:

Download the CAIXA Tem app (available for Android and iOS); Open the app; Enter your CPF number; Click on the option “I’m not a robot” and “Next”; Click on “Recover Password”; The system will send the step-by-step instructions for recovering the password to the e-mail registered with CAIXA Tem; In your email box, open the message and click on the link they sent; Create a new access password.

Finally, among the services available at Caixa Tem and that can be used, there are payment slips; cell phone recharge; purchases via QR Code; payment of bills such as electricity and water; consultation with Aid Brazil; receive unemployment insurance; make transfers via TED and DOC, among others. So, now that you know how to recover Caixa Tem password, just start using your app!

Image: edusma7256 / Shutterstock.com