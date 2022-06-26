A floating city is emerging in the Maldives. Did you live here?

A city is emerging from the waters of the Indian Ocean. In the middle of a turquoise lagoon, just 10 minutes by boat from Male, the capital of the Maldives, a floating city is being built, big enough to house 20,000 people.

Designed in a pattern similar to that of the brain coral, the city will be made up of 5,000 floating facilities, including homes, restaurants, shops and schools, with canals stretching between them. The first installations will be unveiled this month and residents will be able to start moving around in early 2024, with the entire city not complete until 2027.

The project, created by property developer Dutch Docklands and the Maldives government, is not intended to be a mere experiment or a futuristic vision: it is being built as a practical solution to rising sea levels.

With an archipelago of 1,190 low-lying islands, the Maldives is one of the world’s most vulnerable nations to climate change. Currently, 80% of its land surface is less than one meter above sea level, and with levels expected to rise to one meter by the end of the century, the country is in danger of being completely submerged.

If the city floats, it can rise along with the sea. This is “new hope” for the Maldives’ population of more than half a million, said Koen Olthuis, founder of Waterstudio, the architectural firm that designed the city. “The project can prove that it is possible to have affordable housing, large communities, and normal cities on water that are equally safe. They (Maldives) will go from climate refugees to climate innovators,” he told CNN.

The floating architecture center

Born and raised in the Netherlands, where about a third of the land is below sea level, Olthuis has always lived near water. The family on his mother’s side were shipbuilders and his father was born into a line of architects and engineers, so it seemed more than natural to combine the two areas, he said. In 2003, Olthuis founded Waterstudio, an architectural firm entirely dedicated to building projects in water.

At the time there were signs of climate change, but it wasn’t considered a big enough problem to build a company on, he said. The biggest problem at the time was space: cities were expanding, but land suitable for new urban developments was running out.

However, in recent years, climate change has become “a catalyst,” making floating architecture the answer to many problems, he said. Over the past two decades, Waterstudio has designed over 300 houseboats, offices, schools and health centers around the world.

The Netherlands has become a hub for movement, the birthplace of floating parks, home to a dairy farm and a floating office building, which serves as the headquarters for the Global Adaptation Center (GCA), an organization focused on scale climate adaptation solutions.

Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of GCA, sees floating architecture as a practical and economically smart solution to rising sea levels.

The headquarters of the Global Adaptation Center is anchored on the Nieuwe Maas River in Rotterdam. Credits: Marcel IJzerman



“The cost of not adapting to these flood hazards is tremendous,” he told CNN. “We have a choice to make: either we postpone and pay for our mistakes, or we plan and thrive. Floating offices and buildings are part of this future climate change planning.”

Last year, floods cost the global economy more than €73 billion, according to reinsurance agency Swiss Re, and as climate change causes even more extreme weather, costs are expected to rise. A report by the World Resources Institute predicts that by 2030, urban property worth more than €667 billion will be affected annually by coastal flooding.

However, despite the momentum given in recent years, floating architecture still has a long way to go in terms of scale and accessibility, said Verkooijen. “This is the next step on this journey: how can we scale up, and at the same time, how can we move faster? There is an urgency to these factors.”

A normal floating city

The Maldives project aims to achieve this plan, building a city for 20,000 people in less than five years. Other projects for floating cities were also started, such as Oceanix City in Busan, South Korea, and a series of floating islands in the Baltic Sea developed by the Dutch company Blue21. However, none of them can reach the scale of this company.

The town of Waterstudio was designed to appeal to the local population with its colorful houses, wide balconies and sea views. Residents will travel by boat, walk, bike or ride electric scooters or buggies along the sandy paths.

The capital of Maldives is extremely populated, with no more room to expand. Credits: Carl Court/Getty Images AsiaPac



The city provides space that is difficult to find in the capital. Male is one of the most populated cities in the world, with more than 200,000 people crammed into an area of ​​about eight square kilometres. And prices are competitive with those on Hulhumalé, a man-made island nearby to ease overcrowding. Prices are around €143,000 for a studio or €238,000 for a house, says Olthuis.

The modular facilities are built at a local shipyard and then towed to the floating city. Once placed in position, they are attached to a large underwater concrete hull, which is bolted to the seabed on telescopic steel pegs that allow for smooth flotation. The coral reefs that surround the city serve as a natural wave break, stabilizing them and preventing the inhabitants from feeling seasick caused by the waves.

According to Olthuis, the structure’s potential environmental impact was rigorously assessed by local coral experts and approved by government authorities before construction began. To support marine life, artificial coral banks made of pressed glass are attached to the lower part of the city, which he says helps to stimulate the natural growth of corals.

The aim is for the city to be self-sufficient and have all the same functions as one on land. There will be electricity, predominantly powered by on-site solar energy, and sewage will be treated locally and reused as manure for the plants. As an alternative to air conditioning, the city will use deep sea cooling, which involves pumping cold water from the deep sea into the lagoon, contributing to energy savings.

By developing a fully functional floating city in the Maldives, Olthuis hopes that this type of architecture will be encouraged and celebrated. It will no longer be an “eccentric architecture” found in luxurious places commissioned by the wealthy, but a response to climate change and urbanization that is both practical and affordable, he explained.

“If I, as an architect, want to make a difference, I have to raise the bar,” he said.