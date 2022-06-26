Accumulated, Mega-Sena draws a prize of R$ 71 million. see dozens

See the tens: 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) The chance of hitting all the numbers drawn in a single bet, with six tens, is approximately one in 50 million. Despite this, there are some tricks that can help increase the chance of winning the prize.Disclosure ****Photo-game-lottery (2) The first, according to professor at the Department of Mathematics at the University of Brasília (UnB) Diego Marques, is to increase the number of games or the number of dozens on a ticket. For example, a game with the pick of seven tens has a higher probability, something close to a chance to 7 millionRafael Neddermeyer/ Public Photos ****Photo-game-lottery (5) The single bet with the six most drawn numbers would consist of the following digits: 5, 10, 12, 18, 33 and 53. The number 26 came out only 191 times. That is: 1 time every 11.7 draws. However, according to the professor, focusing on the dozens that are most repeated is not a good strategy.reproduction ****Photo-game-lottery (7) According to experts, numbers ending in 0 or 9 are not often seen in sweepstakes results. They do appear, but sporadically. Also, avoid using consecutive numbers, such as: 1,2,3,4,5 and 6Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil ****Photo-game-lottery (8) Another tip is not to mark numbers that are on the same vertical line. Then, it is indicated to distribute the card in four quadrants and select numbers in each of themDisclosure / Brazil Agency ***Picture-person-throwing-money-up.jpg Pools are a good thing as they increase the chance of winning the prize. However, it is important to remember that the value will be distributed among other peopleJose Luis Pelaez Inc/ Getty Images ***Photo-game-lottery-11.jpg Interestingly, Mega-Sena usually features the pattern of 2 odd numbers, 4 even numbers (vice versa) or 3 odd numbers and 3 even numbersSaturated / Getty Images ***Picture-person-with-fingers-crossed.jpg Another curiosity: winning the prize repeating the same ten may be possible, even if it takes yearsKhosrow Rajab Kordi / EyeEm/ Getty Images ****Photo-game-lottery (4) According to experts, studying previous results, not playing a sequence like the one drawn in the last contest, studying betting methods and having a little luck can increase the chance of winning the Mega-Sena prize.Disclosure 0

Quina de Sao Joao

Also on Saturday, the Quina de São João draw was held, with the second biggest prize in the history of the contest. Whoever hits the five dozen will take home up to R$ 196 million.

See the tens drawn: 35 – 36 – 49 – 75 – 80

The draw was made during the feast of São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba. Quina de São João does not accumulate, as does the famous Mega da Virada. Therefore, if no one hits the five tens, the prize will be divided to the bets that hit four tens and so on.

