Actions against health plans grow 39% in RN in two years – 06/24/2022 – News

Bruno Vital

news reporter

The number of lawsuits filed against health plans in the Justice of Rio Grande do Norte grew 15% in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period last year. Until May, the State Court of Justice (TJRN) counted 914 actions by users against operators compared to 793 actions in the same period in 2021. Compared to 2020 (656 actions), the increase was 39%. The refusal of treatments is the main reason for beneficiaries to resort to judicialization, according to judge Valéria Lacerda, coordinator of the State Committee for Health Demands of Rio Grande do Norte.

Magnus Nascimento Olivia, age 3, has Autism Spectrum Disorder. The family went to court to ensure adequate multi-professional care for the case

“We believe that the increase in the face of plans is also a result of the negatives arising in supplementary health, which also causes the demand for health plans. Most of the complaints are negative about service”, he points out. In the opinion of Renato Dumaresq, president of the Health Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB/RN), in addition to the refusal of the plans, he adds that companies have been adopting internal administrative measures that contribute to the increase in the judicialization of supplementary health.

“These are measures to make it difficult for users to access the granting of these requests. It got harder. The person can only make the request, often, in a virtual way, the buildings where this service was performed, some of them, were closed. So, the difficulty that the user has to get his order accepted also causes this increase. We see this as, perhaps, an administrative measure of the plans to increase the negative ones and this makes them end up having a greater judicialization”, explains Dumaresq.

The lawyer specializing in medical law adds that the economic crisis itself, amplified by the pandemic, also had an impact on the growing movement. “Inflation, the difficulty of Brazilians in paying their bills ends up making treatments, procedures, surgeries, medicines, which before, Brazilians had the denial of the plan, but ended up making the private payment, become impossible. Today he ends up having to go to court because he has no other alternative”, he comments.

Judicializations are increasing in the state. The shares in the 1st instance went from 656 in 2020 to 793 in 2021 (+20.8%), reaching 914 this year, always in the period from January to May. Living in Rio Grande do Norte for three years, Ana Paula Lopes, from Ceará, filed a lawsuit in Rio Grande do Norte against a health plan in Natal. Ana is the mother of Olivia, 3 years old, who was born with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Olivia started doing developmental therapies in December last year and had her treatment stopped in April after the plan was rejected. After being triggered, the Justice quickly granted a favorable injunction for Olivia to resume therapies. Treatments for autism are essential for improving social interaction. Therapies may involve a doctor, speech therapist, physical therapist, psychologists and teachers.

“A week later, she was able to return to treatments. If she didn’t have the injunction, she would be without treatment. This was even before the role vote and I had to run to get it sooner because I knew it would get more difficult later. It’s another barrier for people who already pay an expensive monthly fee. Therapies are proven effective, people with autism need this follow-up. We wouldn’t have R$22,500 a month to pay,” she says.

During the stoppage of therapies, Ana Paula’s biggest fear was that Olivia would lose part of the progress acquired during the treatments. “The difference is very clear. At school, she didn’t get along very well with the other kids, so when the therapist started going to school with her, she started hanging out with her peers longer, interacting more. Before, she used to cry a lot and I had to pick her up almost every day ahead of schedule. At home, communication has also improved a lot”, he details.

Aging increases judicialization