Actress Klara Castanho reveals that she became pregnant after rape and gave the baby up for adoption

Actress Klara Castanho spoke on Saturday (25) confirming that she became pregnant after a rape and that the child was given up for adoption. The artist published a text on social media after her name ended up in the most talked about subjects amid rumors.

In the report, Klara also says that she suffered from the neglect of the medical team and the nurses who helped with the delivery.

Presenter Antonia Fontenelle was the one who began to reveal the story, using social networks to claim that a former child actress from Globo had had a child and had given it up for adoption. She criticized the young woman, stating that she “didn’t want to look at the child’s face”. Fontenelle also said that the actress, who she did not disclose her name, even begged columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, not to publish the information.

“This is the most difficult account of my life. I thought I would take this pain and this weight with me alone. I’ve always kept my affective life private, so exposing it in this way is something that terrifies me and stirs up deep and recent pain. However, I cannot be silent when I see people conspiring and creating versions of repulsive violence and trauma I suffered. I was raped,” the open letter begins.

The actress claimed that the rape happened when she was away from her family, friends and her hometown. “No, I didn’t file a police report. I was very ashamed, I felt guilty. I had the illusion that if I pretended that it didn’t happen, maybe I would forget it, get over it”, she continued.

She said she took the morning after pill and had some tests done, but continued to go about her daily life feeling “shattered”. Months later, she began to feel sick and discovered that she was pregnant, almost at the end of her pregnancy. “It was a shock. My world fell apart. My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained any weight or a belly,” she described. She says that when taking the exam she felt “again violated, again guilty”.

Klara says she revealed to the doctor what had happened and he had “no empathy for me”. The professional made a speech saying that she would be obliged to love the child.

She says that the doctor’s care was the first of a series of violence she suffered from the discovery. “I was still trying to pick up the pieces when I had to deal with the information of having a baby. A baby that was the result of violence that destroyed me as a woman. I didn’t have (and don’t have) emotional conditions to give this child love, care and everything she deserves to have,” he wrote.

Knowing that it was not long before the birth, Klara says that she made the decision to give the child up for adoption. She followed a series of mandatory steps, in a process that is confidential by law.

On the day of the delivery, she says that a nurse approached her saying “Imagine if such a columnist finds out about this story”. Upon arriving in the room, she had already received messages from columnists, she says, without naming names. “I talked to him, explained everything that had happened to me. He promised not to publish it,” she says. Days later, another columnist sought her out to find out if she was pregnant, she says. “Just the fact that they knew, shows that the professionals who should have protected me in a moment of extreme pain and vulnerability, who have a legal obligation to respect the secrecy of delivery, were not ethical, had no respect for me or the child”.

The actress claimed that the news was spread with misinformation and “lie and cruel inferences”. “You have no idea of ​​the pain I feel. Everything I did was thinking about protecting the child’s life and future. Every step is documented and in accordance with the law,” she wrote.

The actress ends by saying that she is receiving support from her family and that she will try to rebuild from the violence she suffered. She points out that “giving a child up for adoption is not a crime” and asks for privacy.