Actress says she was raped and gives baby up for adoption

klara brown


| Photo: Reproduction Instagram






Actress Klara Castanho, 21, revealed in an open letter published on her Instagram profile this Saturday (25th) that she was a victim of rape and gave birth to a child. The baby, according to the young woman, was given up for adoption.

According to UOL’s website Splash, the story began after presenter Antonia Fontenelle said during a live broadcast that “a 21-year-old global actress would have gotten pregnant and donated the child for adoption.”

Even without her mentioning names, netizens related the story to the actress. Shortly after, Klara’s name became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter and she released a letter, in which she revealed that she had been a victim of rape and had become pregnant even using the morning after pill.

The actress says that she did not report the fact to the police because she felt guilt and shame. She stated that she only found out about the pregnancy months later, when she felt sick and went to seek medical attention.

