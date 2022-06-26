After being cited by the PF for suspected leak, Bolsonaro participates in an event and is silent on the subject

One day after being cited in a Federal Police inquiry on suspicion of leaking confidential information to former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, President Jair Bolsonaro participated this Saturday morning in a public event in Santa Catarina and spoke for about 20 minutes, but did not address the matter at any time.

In his speech, Bolsonaro defended his government, without citing suspicions of corruption in the Ministry of Education (MEC). He only said that he could not be “silent” if “something bad” is happening to other people.

— We can’t admit that while something bad is happening to others, we stay silent on this side. This evil will knock on your door one day,” she said. And he added: — Why fight for power at any price, even if it costs our people well-being and suffering? Again, it would be much easier to be on the other side.

On Friday, Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of the Federal District, sent the investigation into Milton Ribeiro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after Bolsonaro was quoted in audio intercepted by the PF. Milton tells his daughter that the president had called him and reports the following exchange:

“He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure of the house…”

Behind the scenes, Bolsonaro allies have argued that the conversation was just a hunch by the president and did not mean that he had access to confidential information from the investigation.

To shield Bolsonaro, the strategy of his defense, according to allies, will be to point out alleged flaws in the process, such as the fact that the investigation was not sent before the STF, since the intercept that cited the president was made on June 9. This is the same line already publicly announced by Milton Ribeiro’s lawyer, Daniel Bialski, who went so far as to say that the decisions handed down by the judge of first instance should be considered illegal on that basis.