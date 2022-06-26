After being removed from the stage due to health problems, Zé Neto is caught in hospital during a procedure for rib pain

The singer had a health problem and had to be removed from the stage.

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, became a topic again among netizens this afternoon, Saturday (25). After getting involved in a big controversy with the singer Anitta, by stating that ‘I didn’t need to get a tattoo on Tob* to be successful’the singer had to leave the stage due to health problems.

In a video sent to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from In off, it is possible to see the sertanejo in a delicate moment in the hospital. The singer appears from the side as doctors perform a blockage treatment on his ribs to relieve the severe pain.

Also according to the column, the sertanejo corrupted three ribs: 9th, 10th and 11th costal arches on the right side. In addition to the fractures, the singer would have had a cough in recent days, which generated concern in the medical team responsible for taking care of the famous.

The injuries happened during boxing training earlier this month. Four days after the accident, the singer was spotted by his wife, Natália Toscano, walking normally, but the situation has changed and the famous is bedridden.