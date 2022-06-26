After four games without a win, coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo is fired from Sport | sport

Gilmar Dal Pozzo is no longer a Sport coach. After a sequence of four games without victories, which resulted in the departure of the G-4 team from Serie B, the coach did not resist the pressure and was fired from his position by the red-black board this Sunday. The club should not delay in announcing the replacement, as the team prepares for two straight games against the leader, Cruzeiro and the vice, Vasco.

Sport draws with Brusque on Ilha do Retiro and loses chance to return to the G-4 of Serie B

1 of 1 Dal Pozzo leaves the command of Sport — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Dal Pozzo leaves the command of Sport — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Gilmar Dal Pozzo’s trajectory in Sport lasted 21 games, with eight wins, nine draws and four defeats. The coach had a good moment at the beginning of the work, classifying the team for the final of the Copa do Nordeste – he lost the title to Fortaleza – but in Series B, even reaching the G-4, the criticisms regarding the performance of the team was constant.

In the match against Brusque, on Ilha do Retiro, the relationship with the Sport fan reached a high level of weariness, with the coach receiving name-calling for most of the game. At the end of the duel, with another tie at home, the coach heard boos from the stands.

During the pressure suffered by Dal Pozzo in the last rounds, the Sport board opted for the speech of giving confidence to the coach and giving more time so that the work could be adjusted. However, after more weak and uncreative performance in the attack – the second worst in Série B with nine goals scored – the leaders got together and decided to leave the coach.

Sport now leaves for the hiring of a new coach, who will face the toughest sequence of the team in this Series B: two games, away from home, against Cruzeiro and Vasco, leader and vice-leader, respectively. The name of Guto Ferreira, who has already gained access with Sport in 2019 and was fired from Bahia, appears as the main quoted.

Check out the official statement from Sport

Sport Club do Recife communicates, by mutual agreement, the departure of coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo, his assistant, Emerson Nunes, and physical trainer Anselmo Sbragia. The Club appreciates the professionalism, the services provided and the coexistence throughout this period with the committee, which has always been willing and determined to do the best for the Club. Sport also wishes the professionals much success in their future projects.