After losing Yuri Alberto, Inter monitors Ecuadorian striker

After confirming that Yuri Alberto will be a Corinthians player, Inter turned the page and now shifts its focus to new possibilities. Thus, one of the monitored players was Enner Valencia, a 32-year-old Ecuadorian who is at Fenerbahçe. The information was published by the 4Linhas page and shows that the Turkish club intends to negotiate the athlete.

Trending: Mano acts behind the scenes and young man who was leaving Inter may have another future

With a passage through the Premier League, in which he played for West Ham and also for Everton, the striker returned to America to play for Tigres-MEX. The great performance made him return to Europe, in agreement with the Turkish club.

With seven goals in 27 games in the Turkish Championship, Valencia should not stay for next season and is already looking for a new destination, which could be the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. It would be the first Brazilian club in the player’s career.

Trending: Thaigor Janke: Galhardo could be a problem in the coming weeks

Enner Valencia was monitored by Inter

For now, the Colorado leadership has not commented on the speculation, which is something expected, since the model adopted by the management is similar on all occasions, in which Alessandro Barcellos’s men usually deny or throw off the rumors.

Trending: Yuri Alberto hits the hammer on career future

Even so, something that is determined in Beira-Rio is the search for a top scorer. Although not an original striker, Valencia has played as the last man on several occasions and has great mobility on the field, as he can also play as a midfielder.

Trending: Mano acts behind the scenes and young man who was leaving Inter may have another future

Check out the highlights of Enner Valencia for Fenerbahçe: