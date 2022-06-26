After refusing Botafogo, Eran Zahavi is announced by new club

Striker Eran Zahavi hit his return to Maccabi Tel Aviv. This Sunday, the Israeli club announced the 34-year-old player, who refused a proposal from Botafogo to return to the team in your home country.

Zahavi signed a two-year contract with the Israelis, until June 2024, and said he was “excited” to return to the team he defended between 2013 and 2016. In all, he played 157 games, 122 goals and 28 assists in his first spell.

+ See the table and groups of the 2022 World Cup

– I want to thank the Maccabi fans, who could not disappoint and my heart did not let me choose anything else. I have a chance to repay love along the way. Throughout my career I have always set myself challenges that are not so simple, challenges that match those of the club – seeking excellence and collective and individual achievements. I intend to give my all to help my teammates and everyone involved in the club to achieve the goals and success that we all desire.

+ Less than 150 days to the World Cup: see all the stadiums of the World Cup in Qatar

Zahavi negotiated with Botafogo for four months before telling the Rio club that he would not accept the proposal. The athlete’s family was reluctant to move to Rio de Janeiro, citing security concerns. THE invasion of fans to CT alvinegro contributed to the end of the negotiations.