After revealing to be bi, Richarlyson wins support from Muricy: ‘You have to be happy’ – 26/06/2022

Former coach Muricy Ramalho praised the decision of former steering wheel Richarlyson, who on Friday (24) revealed to be bisexual. The two were three-time Brazilian champions with São Paulo between 2006 and 2008.

“Richarlyson is one of the best people I’ve met in football, he’s an outstanding guy,” said the former coach, who now works as São Paulo’s football coordinator. “And he has to be happy the way he thinks he has to be. Everything he does I support because he’s a different guy. It’s very difficult for you to find a character like his. happy, I support.”

At 39, the former player spoke about his sexual orientation on the GE podcast “In the locker rooms”, and made history by becoming the first non-heterosexual athlete to have played in the Brazilian football elite.

Muricy was Richarlyson’s coach for four years, during São Paulo’s most winning phase in the 2000s. The former coach stated that he never felt that his athlete was distressed by living “in the closet”.

“He didn’t let it show because he was such a happy, cheerful, communicative guy, he played with everyone. It never made any difference to me. [a orientação sexual]. I treated everyone alike, everyone alike.”

Former midfielder Souza stated that Richarlyson “probably must have suffered a lot in silence” during the entire time he was unable to speak openly about his sexuality. The two shared a locker room in that São Paulo champion. “He was never one to express much, so much so that he kept it until yesterday. He saw that it was a very sexist medium and could harm the profession he chose. you see a lot of people taking a stand on sexuality.”

Souza, who, like Richarlyson, has become a television commentator, disagrees with the view that his colleague’s statement could help other gay or bisexual athletes come out. “I don’t think so because it’s a very sexist medium, also because it’s a very contact sport. Richarlyson has positioned himself now because he’s in another profession.”

Richarlyson said he was always asked to take a stand

The former midfielder of São Paulo and Atlético-MG, Libertadores champion for both clubs, said that he was always questioned about his own sexuality throughout his career.

“I’ve been asked all my life if I’m gay. I’ve had a relationship with a man and I’ve had a relationship with a woman too. But then I talk here today and soon the news will be printed: ‘Richarlyson is bisexual’. And the meme already come ready. They’ll say: ‘Wow, but I swear? I didn’t even imagine’. Man, I’m normal, I have wants and desires. I’ve dated a man, I’ve dated a woman, but so what? commentator in an interview with the podcast ‘Nos Armários dos Vestiários’.

Richarlyson in action for the Brazilian national team, in 2008 Image: Playback/Instagram

“It’s going to paint a headline that Richarlyson talked about in a podcast that is bisexual. Cool. And then it will rain with reports, and most importantly, which is the agenda, it will not change, which is the issue of homophobia. Unfortunately, the world will not is prepared to have this discussion and deal with it naturally”, added the first player who played in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and in the national team to talk about the subject openly.

“Because of the many people who say that my position is important, today I decided to say: I’m bisexual. If that’s what was missing, ok. That’s it. Now I want to see if it will really improve, because that’s my question,” he said. Richalyson’s sexuality became a public debate in June 2007, when José Cyrillo Júnior, a Palmeiras leader at the time, insinuated on national television that he was gay.

Ricky filed a criminal complaint against the top hat, and he publicly apologized. However, Manoel Maximiniano Junqueira Filho, the judge in the case, dropped the case on the grounds that homosexuals would not be acceptable in Brazilian football because it would harm the team’s thinking. He also mentioned in the sentence that football was a ‘macho thing’.