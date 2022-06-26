After rumors of fight, João Vicente and Bruninho appear together | Column Fábia Oliveira

After rumors that they had fought and unfollowed each other on social media, João Vicente de Castro and Bruninho published a photo together and made fun of the situation. In Instagram stories, friends posted the same image and wrote in the caption: “Press: João and Bruninho stop following each other! The face of João and Bruninho”.

The rumors emerged after an Instagram profile realized that João Vicente had unfollowed the player on the social network. The reason would have been that Bruninho was recently caught exchanging kisses with Rafa Kalimann who, a few months ago, was living a colorful friendship with the actor. After the repercussion of the alleged story, the comedian appears again among the athlete’s followers.

On social networks, the duo’s debauchery amused netizens and proved that the presenter of ‘Rede BBB’ has nothing to do with this story. Many even created the theory that Instagram itself may have given the ‘unfollow’, which happens a lot out there. “You believe in anything… It’s good that João Vicente and Bruninho were going to stop following each other for nothing like that. And poor Rafa to be placed in the middle of this story”, wrote one person.

“Simply the guy could have stopped following by accident and the people making up history”, said another. “Sometimes Instagram itself unfollows people, I’ve been through that myself,” added a third. “Do you base people’s lives on social media? Oh my God,” questioned a fourth netizen.